ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Gender Identity#Child Rights#Linus K12#Sexuality#Youth Development#Racism#Indiana 4th#The Search Institute#Bcsc School Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy