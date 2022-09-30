Read full article on original website
Lawsuit challenging Florida's Parental Rights in Education law tossed by federal judge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit levied against Governor Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials by two LGBT advocacy groups over the state's new Parental Rights in Education law. The plaintiffs, acting on behalf of parents and teachers, argued the new law violated the...
New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ian, which the National Weather Service said was a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia on Saturday evening. Still, wind and rain from the storm caused downed trees, and power lines, as well as flooded roads, in some regions of the state. WSET reported...
