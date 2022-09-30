Read full article on original website
White House unveils AI ‘Bill of Rights’
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance.
Trump asks supreme court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago special master dispute
Appellate court ruling prevented special master from examining 100 files seized from Mar-a-Lago with classification markings
Energy & Environment — Flint water crisis charges tossed￼
Charges have been dropped against seven people who had been implicated in the Flint water crisis. Meanwhile, a group of major oil producing countries considers a supply cut. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Fetterman maintains polling lead on Oz, but Pa. US Senate race is tightening
Republican Mehmet Oz gained ground in polls during September in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, so much so that election analysts considered it virtually a tie. But Democrat John Fetterman maintains his lead in a new poll released Tuesday.
