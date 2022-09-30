ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoslate.com

Kim Kardashian to pay SEC $1.26M for promoting EMAX security token

American Celebrity Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in settlement of claims that she promoted the sale of unregistered securities token EMAX. According to the SEC, Kardashian was paid $250,000 by EthereumMAX to promote the EMAX token to her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Alec Baldwin and Rust producers will CONTINUE filming in January 2023 after reaching confidential settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband - and he will serve as executive producer

Alec Baldwin will continue filming Rust in January 2023 after reaching a confidential settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband. Matthew Hutchins will serve as executive producer on the film and said that himself, the producers, and Baldwin agreed that his wife's death was a 'terrible accident.'. Halyna Hutchins was...
MOVIES
cryptoslate.com

DeSo is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, CA, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire. Takeaways:. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s Messages call for a decentralized social media blockchain:...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Web3 ecosystem lost over $428M to hacks, scams in Q3 – Immunefi

The web3 ecosystem lost over $428.7 million to 39 exploits in the third quarter — down 62.9% compared to over $1 billion lost in the same period of 2021. The Nomad Bridge and Wintermute hacks account for 79.85% — $350 million — of all recorded losses. Leading...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

DOGE up 8% as Elon Musk makes new acquisition offer for Twitter

Trading has halted on Twitter as Elon Musk has reportedly reissued his original offer of $54.20 per share to buy the company. The stock was up 12% on the day before trading was halted. Musk had discussed adding the capability for users to pay for Twitter’s premium service, Twitter Blue,...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: US regulators want more rules for digital assets; Kim Kardashian fined $1.26M by SEC on EMAX promotion

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 3 includes, Binance burning 5.5 billion LUNC tokens, Tether reducing its commercial paper holdings below $50 million, and Transit Swap hacker returning over 70% of stolen funds. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance used trading fees worth approximately $1.9 million to burn 5.5 billion...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

New Sushi Head Chef promotes asset-backed tokens, receives 83% of vote

Jared Grey, a blockchain consultant and former CEO of EONS, has been appointed as the new Sushi Head Chef following an on-chain vote. Grey received support from 83% of Sushi token holders, with the runner-up, Andy Forman, achieving just 12.5% of the vote. Grey has experience consulting for some of...
FOOD & DRINKS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase documentary “COIN” to debut Oct. 7

Coinbase worked closely with Emmy-winning filmmaker Greg Kohs to share the insider story behind building the first publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared the COIN trailer on Oct. 4 adding that the documentary was created to show the good, bad and ugly sides of building a tech startup.
