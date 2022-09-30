Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Kim Kardashian to pay SEC $1.26M for promoting EMAX security token
American Celebrity Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in settlement of claims that she promoted the sale of unregistered securities token EMAX. According to the SEC, Kardashian was paid $250,000 by EthereumMAX to promote the EMAX token to her Instagram...
cryptoslate.com
DeSo is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, CA, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire. Takeaways:. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s Messages call for a decentralized social media blockchain:...
cryptoslate.com
Web3 ecosystem lost over $428M to hacks, scams in Q3 – Immunefi
The web3 ecosystem lost over $428.7 million to 39 exploits in the third quarter — down 62.9% compared to over $1 billion lost in the same period of 2021. The Nomad Bridge and Wintermute hacks account for 79.85% — $350 million — of all recorded losses. Leading...
cryptoslate.com
DOGE up 8% as Elon Musk makes new acquisition offer for Twitter
Trading has halted on Twitter as Elon Musk has reportedly reissued his original offer of $54.20 per share to buy the company. The stock was up 12% on the day before trading was halted. Musk had discussed adding the capability for users to pay for Twitter’s premium service, Twitter Blue,...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: US regulators want more rules for digital assets; Kim Kardashian fined $1.26M by SEC on EMAX promotion
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 3 includes, Binance burning 5.5 billion LUNC tokens, Tether reducing its commercial paper holdings below $50 million, and Transit Swap hacker returning over 70% of stolen funds. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance used trading fees worth approximately $1.9 million to burn 5.5 billion...
cryptoslate.com
New Sushi Head Chef promotes asset-backed tokens, receives 83% of vote
Jared Grey, a blockchain consultant and former CEO of EONS, has been appointed as the new Sushi Head Chef following an on-chain vote. Grey received support from 83% of Sushi token holders, with the runner-up, Andy Forman, achieving just 12.5% of the vote. Grey has experience consulting for some of...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Elon Musk seeks to move ahead with $44B Twitter deal; Justin Sun wants to buy Credit Suisse’s assets
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 4 includes Elon Musk making a new offer for Twitter, Celsius planning to auction assets, Justin Sun offering to buy Credit Suisse’s assets, and Charles Hoskinson calling for an end to Bitcoin mining. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Elon Musk is back on...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase documentary “COIN” to debut Oct. 7
Coinbase worked closely with Emmy-winning filmmaker Greg Kohs to share the insider story behind building the first publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared the COIN trailer on Oct. 4 adding that the documentary was created to show the good, bad and ugly sides of building a tech startup.
