Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'
You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the misdeeds behind the scenes of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart suggests that it’s actually even less clear for the players what happened.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Perhaps your loved one got a job overseas. Worse, they could be moving on. No matter what the circumstances, goodbyes can be tearful. If you care, they’re never easy. Sometimes, NBA teams have trouble saying goodbye to their players too. If a...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a ‘comical buffoon’ if it wasn’t for his influence over young people
One of the most polarizing players in the NBA these days is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Though Irving is without a doubt one of the most skilled players in the league and incredibly entertaining to watch on the court, his personality off the court has led him to sour on many NBA fans.
LeBron James says his sons Bronny and Bryce attended some meetings to help design their father’s new Nike shoe
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently had his latest signature shoe, known as the LeBron XX, released in the market. It is the first low-top edition of his signature sneaker. When speaking about the shoe’s design, the four-time MVP stated that it was made with the younger generation, which...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Clippers Players Reveal How Kawhi Leonard Looks in Practice
Kawhi Leonard looks like himself, according to his LA Clippers teammates
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
