Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'

You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the misdeeds behind the scenes of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart suggests that it’s actually even less clear for the players what happened.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
