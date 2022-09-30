Read full article on original website
ithaca.edu
Chemistry & Biochemistry Seminar Series
Chemistry Department is pleased to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar. Series, Tuesday’s at 12:10 pm. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page. https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/school-humanities-and-sciences/chemist…. Guest Speaker Professor José-Luis Giner Ph.D. of SUNY-ESF will be joining us on Tuesday, October 4th in CNS 333 at 12:10 pm will present:. Making...
ithaca.edu
Lecture on Colonial Latin American Art by Dr. Jennifer Saracino, University of Arizona (Hybrid Event!)
Please join us on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at 4:00PM for a lecture on Pictorial Manuscript Traditions of Indigenous Central Mexico with Dr. Jennifer Saracino (University of Arizona). Lecture will take place in Friends Hall 210 or you can attend via Zoom:. Meeting ID: 963 3628 7890. Password: 579461. See...
ithaca.edu
Public Safety Goes Pink!
Public Safety Goes Pink! is an annual campaign in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month!. During October, the Public Safety team proudly wears pink badges and ribbons to raise awareness about the impact that breast cancer has on friends, family members, community members, and millions of others around the world. Our team hopes that the pink badges serve not only as a reminder to encourage community members to attend screenings and check-ups, but to also convey a message of hope for others on their own breast cancer journey and to let them know that they are not fighting this battle alone.
ithaca.edu
Cross Country Competes at Lehigh’s Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – — The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams competed at one of the largest cross country meets in the country on Friday, as the Bombers traveled to Lehigh University to participate in the Paul Short Run. The women competed first in the Women's College Brown 6K, while the men ran in the Men's College White 8K.
ithaca.edu
Volleyball Takes Care of Business with Pair of Non-Conference Wins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College volleyball team returned to action on Saturday for a pair of non-conference tune-ups as they were victorious over both SUNY Brockport and Nazareth College. The Bombers have now won nine in a row and improve to 12-3 overall. VS. BROCKPORT (28-26, 26-24, 25-17)...
