Retraction Note: Upregulation of long noncoding RNA ZEB1-AS1 promotes tumor metastasis and predicts poor prognosis in hepatocellular carcinoma

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
Nature.com
Identification of an 11 immune-related gene signature as the novel biomarker for acute myocardial infarction diagnosis
This study explored the valuable immune gene signature for diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction (AMI). Three training gene expression datasets (GSE48060, GSE34198, and GSE97320) and one validation dataset (GSE109048) were downloaded from GEO database. The differentially infiltrated immune cells were analyzed by CIBERSORT. The immune genes were screened by WGCNA with differential immune cells as phenotype. Differentially expressed genes were analyzed in training datasets, followed by differential immune gene identification. The immune genes with diagnostic value were filtered by univariate regression analysis and LASSO model construction. ROC curve evaluated the diagnostic value of this model. A total of 304 differential immune genes were obtained, which were closely related to immune response-related pathways. An 11-gene signature (ADAMTS1, CNN2, DHRS13, DUSP1, FASLG, GNPTAB, NARF, PHC2, RAB7A, VNN3, and YIPF3) was filtered to be diagnostic biomarker for AMI (AUC"‰="‰0.805) and validated in GSE109048 dataset (AUC"‰="‰0.608). Based on the diagnostic model, high- and low-risk groups showed ten differential immune cells (such as T cells gamma delta, Macrophages M0, and Neutrophils) and differentially activated immune pathways (such as Antigen_Processing_and_Presentation and Cytokine_Receptors). PHC2 showed the highest positive correlation with Neutrophils and Cytokine_Receptors. The 11-gene signature could be served as a novel biomarker for the presence of AMI.
Nature.com
BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis through BMP receptor 2-mediated SMAD1/5 activation
Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) is highly overexpressed in human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and correlates with tumor stage and metastatic burden. Although several lines of evidence suggest that BMP2 promotes cell migration and invasiveness in vitro, the in vivo role of BMP2 in the metastasis of lung adenocarcinoma cells remains less well understood. Here, we revealed that BMP2 is highly overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lymph node metastasis compared with patients without lymph node metastasis. Using an in vivo orthotopic mouse model, we clearly demonstrated that BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. The depletion of BMP2 or its receptor BMPR2 significantly reduced cell migration and invasiveness. We further identified that BMP2/BMPR2-mediated cell migration involves the activation of the SMAD1/5/8 signaling pathway, independent of the KRAS signaling pathway. Significantly, the depletion of SMAD1/5/8 or the inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 by LDN193189 inhibitor significantly reduced cell migration. These findings show that BMP2 promotes NSCLC metastasis, indicating that targeting the BMP2 signaling pathway may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for treating patients with metastatic NSCLC.
Nature.com
Long non-coding RNA DLGAP1-AS1 modulates the development of non-small-cell lung cancer via the microRNA-193a-5p/DTL axis
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most malignant cancers worldwide. A growing number of studies have suggested that long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a key role in the progression of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Here, we report a novel lncRNA DLGAP1 antisense RNA 1 (DLGAP1-AS1) that exhibits oncogenic properties in NSCLC. The lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 and denticleless protein homolog (DTL) presented upregulated expression, but microRNA-193a-5p (miR-193a-5p) showed downregulated expression in cancerous tissues of human lung samples from 48 patients with NSCLC. Partial loss of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 reduced malignant cell viability, migration, and invasion but induced apoptosis. Dual-luciferase reporter gene, RNA pull-down and RNA binding protein immunoprecipitation assays demonstrated enrichment of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 in miR-193a-5p and Argonaute 2, suggesting that lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 modulated DTL, a putative target of miR-193a-5p. We also found that restoration of miR-193a-5p rescued NSCLC cell biological functions affected by overexpression of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1. Silencing lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 was found to reduce the tumorigenesis of NSCLC cells xenografted into nude mice, which was rescued by DTL overexpression. In conclusion, our study highlights a novel regulatory network of the lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1/miR-193a-5p/DTL axis in NSCLC, providing a potential therapeutic strategy for NSCLC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
CD36-mediated metabolic crosstalk between tumor cells and macrophages affects liver metastasis
Liver metastasis is highly aggressive and treatment-refractory, partly due to macrophage-mediated immune suppression. Understanding the mechanisms leading to functional reprogramming of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment (TME) will benefit cancer immunotherapy. Herein, we find that the scavenger receptor CD36 is upregulated in metastasis-associated macrophages (MAMs) and deletion of CD36 in MAMs attenuates liver metastasis in mice. MAMs contain more lipid droplets and have the unique capability in engulfing tumor cell-derived long-chain fatty acids, which are carried by extracellular vesicles. The lipid-enriched vesicles are preferentially partitioned into macrophages via CD36, that fuel macrophages and trigger their tumor-promoting activities. In patients with liver metastases, high expression of CD36 correlates with protumoral M2-type MAMs infiltration, creating a highly immunosuppressive TME. Collectively, our findings uncover a mechanism by which tumor cells metabolically interact with macrophages in TME, and suggest a therapeutic potential of targeting CD36 as immunotherapy for liver metastasis.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
Nature.com
Human thymoma-associated mutation of the GTF2I transcription factor impairs thymic epithelial progenitor differentiation in mice
Few human tumours present with a recurrent pathognomonic mutation in a transcription factor. Thymomas are an exception, with the majority of some subtypes exhibiting a distinct somatically acquired missense mutation in the general transcription factor GTF2I. Co-dominant expression of wild-type andÂ mutated forms of Gtf2i in the mouse thymic epithelium is associated with aberrant thymic architecture and reduced thymopoietic activity. Phenotypic and molecular characterization of the mutant epithelium indicates that medullary differentiation is particularly affected as a result of impaired differentiation of bi-potent epithelial progenitors. The resulting gene expression signature is dominated by that of immature cortex-like thymic epithelial cells. TCR repertoire analysis of the cytopenic T cell compartment indicates efficient intrathymic selection; hence, despite marked homeostatic proliferation of T cell clones, autoimmunity is not observed. Thus, our transgenic mouse model recapitulates some aspects of the pathophysiology of a genetically defined type of human thymoma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
A novel nomogram based on log odds of positive lymph nodes to predict survival for non-metastatic gallbladder adenocarcinoma after surgery
The prognosis of non-metastatic gallbladder adenocarcinoma (NM-GBA) patients is affected by the status of metastatic lymph nodes. The purpose of this study was to explore the prognostic value of the log odds of positive lymph nodes (LODDS) and develop a novel nomogram to predict the overall survival in NM-GBA patients. A total of 1035 patients confirmed to have NM-GBA were selected from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database and further divided into training and validation cohorts. The discrimination and calibration of the nomogram were evaluated using the concordance index (C-index), the area under the time-dependent receiver operating characteristic curve (time-dependent AUC), and calibration plots. The net benefits and clinical utility of the nomogram were quantified and compared with those of the 8th edition American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Tumor-Node-Metastasis (TNM) staging system using decision curve analysis (DCA), net reclassification index (NRI), and integrated discrimination improvement (IDI). The risk stratifications of the nomogram and the TNM-staging system were compared. LODDS showed the highest accuracy in predicting OS for NM-GBA. The C-index (0.730 for the training cohort and 0.746 for the validation cohort) and the time-dependent AUC (>"‰0.7) indicated the satisfactory discriminative ability of the nomogram. The calibration plots showed a high degree of consistency. The DCA, NRI, and IDI indicated that the nomogram performed significantly better than the TNM-staging (P"‰<"‰0.05). A novel LODDS-included nomogram was developed and validated to assist clinicians in evaluating the prognosis of NM-GBA patients.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
The phenotypic spectrum and genotype-phenotype correlations in 106 patients with variants in major autism gene CHD8
CHD8, a major autism gene, functions in chromatin remodelling and has various roles involving several biological pathways. Therefore, unsurprisingly, previous studies have shown that intellectual developmental disorder with autism and macrocephaly (IDDAM), the syndrome caused by pathogenic variants in CHD8, consists of a broad range of phenotypic abnormalities. We collected and reviewed 106 individuals with IDDAM, including 36 individuals not previously published, thus enabling thorough genotype"“phenotype analyses, involving the CHD8 mutation spectrum, characterization of the CHD8 DNA methylation episignature, and the systematic analysis of phenotypes collected in Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO). We identified 29 unique nonsense, 25 frameshift, 24 missense, and 12 splice site variants. Furthermore, two unique inframe deletions, one larger deletion (exons 26"“28), and one translocation were observed. Methylation analysis was performed for 13 patients, 11 of which showed the previously established episignature for IDDAM (85%) associated with CHD8 haploinsufficiency, one analysis was inconclusive, and one showing a possible gain-of-function signature instead of the expected haploinsufficiency signature was observed. Consistent with previous studies, phenotypical abnormalities affected multiple organ systems. Many neurological abnormalities, like intellectual disability (68%) and hypotonia (29%) were observed, as well as a wide variety of behavioural abnormalities (88%). Most frequently observed behavioural problems included autism spectrum disorder (76%), short attention span (32%), abnormal social behaviour (31%), sleep disturbance (29%) and impaired social interactions (28%). Furthermore, abnormalities in the digestive (53%), musculoskeletal (79%) and genitourinary systems (18%) were noted. Although no significant difference in severity was observed between males and females, individuals with a missense variant were less severely affected. Our study provides an extensive review of all phenotypic abnormalities in patients with IDDAM and provides clinical recommendations, which will be of significant value to individuals with a pathogenic variant in CHD8, their families, and clinicians as it gives a more refined insight into the clinical and molecular spectrum of IDDAM, which is essential for accurate care and counselling.
Nature.com
Hide and seek with SARS-CoV-2: spike receptor-binding domain-specific memory B cells still recognize Omicron variant
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 343 (2022) Cite this article. Sokal et al. reported recently in Immunity that the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant evades recognition by 70% of anti-spike protein antibodies generated by memory B cells (MBCs) from mRNA vaccine-immunized individuals that were either or not also infected with SARS-CoV-2. Nevertheless, samples from all analyzed persons contained MBCs with neutralizing antibodies against Omicron Spike receptor-binding domain (RBD), which provide protection against this SARS-CoV-2 variant to some degree.1.
Nature.com
Deubiquitylase OTUD1 confers Erlotinib sensitivity in non-small cell lung cancer through inhibition of nuclear translocation of YAP1
Evidence exists suggesting tumor-inhibiting properties of deubiquitylase OTUD1 in various malignancies. We herein investigated the anti-tumor effect and clarified the downstream mechanisms of OTUD1 in the chemoresistance of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. Expression of OTUD1 was examined in NSCLC (PC-9 cells) and erlotinib-resistant NSCLC (PC-9/ER) cell lines. OTUD1 was bioinformatically predicted to be weakly expressed in NSCLC tissue samples and verified in PC-9/ER cells. PC-9/ER cells were subsequently subjected to ectopic expression of OTUD1 alone or combined with SOX9 to dissect out the effect of OTUD1 on the proliferation, chemoresistance and apoptosis in vitro and in vivo. OTUD1 upregulation sensitized NSCLC cells to erlotinib both in vitro and in vivo. In the presence of OTUD1 overexpression, nuclear translocation of YAP1 was inhibited and its expression was inactivated. This effect of OTUD1 was associated with the decreased ubiquitination level of YAP1. SOX9/SPP1 inactivation was the consequence of inhibited nuclear translocation of YAP1. Overexpression of SOX9 reversed the inhibitory effect of OTUD1 on the resistance of NSCLC cells to erlotinib. In conclusion, our study reveals that OTUD1 potentially acts as a tumor suppressor and suppresses erlotinib resistance of NSCLC through the YAP1/SOX9/SPP1 axis, suggesting that OTUD1 may serve as a target for reducing chemoresistance for NSCLC.
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Nature.com
Revisiting a single day salvage conditioning following graft failure
The datasets generated during and/or analysed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request. Katsanis E, Stea B, Kovacs K, Truscott L, Husnain M, Khurana S, et al. Feasibility and efficacy of partially replacing post-transplant cyclophosphamide with bendamustine in pediatric and young adult patients undergoing haploidentical bone marrow transplantation. Transplant Cell Ther. 2022:S2666"“6367:01230-1. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtct.2022.04.015.
Nature.com
Enamel defects in Acp4 mice and human ACP4 mutations
Human ACP4 (OMIM*606362) encodes a transmembrane protein that belongs to histidine acid phosphatase (ACP) family. Recessive mutations in ACP4 cause non-syndromic hypoplastic amelogenesis imperfecta (AI1J, OMIM#617297). While ACP activity has long been detected in developing teeth, its functions during tooth development and the pathogenesis of ACP4-associated AI remain largely unknown. Here, we characterized 2 AI1J families and identified a novel ACP4 disease-causing mutation: c.774_775del, p.Gly260Aspfs*29. To investigate the role of ACP4 during amelogenesis, we generated and characterized Acp4R110C mice that carry the p.(Arg110Cys) loss-of-function mutation. Mouse Acp4 expression was the strongest at secretory stage ameloblasts, and the protein localized primarily at Tomes' processes. While Acp4 heterozygous (Acp4+/R110C) mice showed no phenotypes, incisors and molars of homozygous (Acp4R110C/R110C) mice exhibited a thin layer of aplastic enamel with numerous ectopic mineralized nodules. Acp4R110C/R110C ameloblasts appeared normal initially but underwent pathology at mid-way of secretory stage. Ultrastructurally, sporadic enamel ribbons grew on mineralized dentin but failed to elongate, and aberrant needle-like crystals formed instead. Globs of organic matrix accumulated by the distal membranes of defective Tomes' processes. These results demonstrated a critical role for ACP4 in appositional growth of dental enamel probably by processing and regulating enamel matrix proteins around mineralization front apparatus.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Higher off-target amplicon detection rate in MiSeq v3 compared to v2 reagent kits in the context of 16S-rRNA-sequencing
One of the most widely used techniques in microbiota research is 16S-rRNA-sequencing. Several laboratory processes have been shown to impact sequencing results, especially in low biomass samples. Low biomass samples are prone to off-target amplification, where instead of bacterial DNA, host DNA is erroneously amplified. Knowledge on the laboratory processes influencing off-target amplification and detection is however scarce. We here expand on previous findings by demonstrating that off-target amplification is not limited to invasive biopsy samples, but is also an issue in low bacterial biomass respiratory (mucosal) samples, especially when below 0.3Â pg/Î¼L. We show that off-target amplification can partly be mitigated by using gel-based library purification methods. Importantly, we report a higher off-target amplicon detection rate when using MiSeq reagent kit v3 compared to v2 (mean 13.3% vs 0.1% off-target reads/sample, respectively), possibly as a result of differences in reagents or sequencing recipes. However, since after bioinformatic removal of off-target reads, MiSeq reagent kit v3 still results in a twofold higher number of reads when compared to v2, v3 is still preferred over v2. Together, these results add to the growing knowledge base on off-target amplification and detection, allowing researchers to anticipate this problem in 16S-rRNA-based microbiome studies involving lowÂ biomass samples.
Comments / 0