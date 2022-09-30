Read full article on original website
Trump asks supreme court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago special master dispute
Appellate court ruling prevented special master from examining 100 files seized from Mar-a-Lago with classification markings
Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
White House unveils AI ‘Bill of Rights’
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance.
Fetterman maintains polling lead on Oz, but Pa. US Senate race is tightening
Republican Mehmet Oz gained ground in polls during September in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, so much so that election analysts considered it virtually a tie. But Democrat John Fetterman maintains his lead in a new poll released Tuesday.
