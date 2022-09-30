ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOMINATE: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

By Ben Gilliam
(WJHL) – The air’s getting colder and leaves are starting to fall, which means it’s time to cuddle up with a hot (or iced) drink and enjoy harvest festivities.

El Charolais wins best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

For October’s Tri-Cities Best subject, coffee was a natural choice. News Channel 11 wants to know who serves the best brew in the area, and will have a special behind-the-scenes story with your favorite if they win the finalist vote!

Nominations will close at midnight on Oct. 8, so make sure to submit your favorite before then. The top four nominees will face a final vote at the end of the month.

