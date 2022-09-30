ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
Louisiana officials review plans for school safety at state capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the wake of multiple school shootings that unfolded across the nation during 2022, parents are concerned about school safety. Locally, officials are also making school safety a priority. This was illustrated Tuesday, October 4 as both the Governor’s Offfice of Homeland Security and...
School leaders urge parents to download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ app

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to make school a safe place, Louisiana school leaders are encouraging parents to download a new app. Caregivers are urged to download the app called ‘Safe Schools Louisiana,’ it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.
La. students can anonymously submit suspicious activity tips with new app

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every school year, alcohol, drugs, and guns are brought into schools. The Louisiana Department of Education created a mobile app for kids to report suspicious activity anonymously. “What we know from Crimestoppers is that kids tell each other, said Crimestoppers GNO President and CEO...
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
Campaign ads target support from political bases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is just a month away from the primary election for the U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. Political ads are in full swing as Louisiana inches closer to election day. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy released an ad this week that has people talking. “This...
Watch This Week in Louisiana Politics

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics we’ll talk about the latest effort from Louisiana leaders to help with Florida’s recovery and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian tore through the state. Advocates for juveniles from the troubled Bridge City Center Detention Center bristle...
Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend. LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7,...
