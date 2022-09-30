Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials review plans for school safety at state capitol
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the wake of multiple school shootings that unfolded across the nation during 2022, parents are concerned about school safety. Locally, officials are also making school safety a priority. This was illustrated Tuesday, October 4 as both the Governor’s Offfice of Homeland Security and...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
brproud.com
School leaders urge parents to download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ app
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to make school a safe place, Louisiana school leaders are encouraging parents to download a new app. Caregivers are urged to download the app called ‘Safe Schools Louisiana,’ it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.
brproud.com
Climate change’s impact on Louisiana’s fishing industry to be discussed in online series
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials will discuss what needs to be done in Louisiana to combat climate change’s effect on the fishing industry in a series streamed online Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ “Conservation Conversations” series invites viewers to ask questions about the issue...
brproud.com
La. students can anonymously submit suspicious activity tips with new app
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every school year, alcohol, drugs, and guns are brought into schools. The Louisiana Department of Education created a mobile app for kids to report suspicious activity anonymously. “What we know from Crimestoppers is that kids tell each other, said Crimestoppers GNO President and CEO...
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Campaign ads target support from political bases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is just a month away from the primary election for the U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. Political ads are in full swing as Louisiana inches closer to election day. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy released an ad this week that has people talking. “This...
brproud.com
Watch This Week in Louisiana Politics
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics we’ll talk about the latest effort from Louisiana leaders to help with Florida’s recovery and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian tore through the state. Advocates for juveniles from the troubled Bridge City Center Detention Center bristle...
brproud.com
Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend. LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7,...
