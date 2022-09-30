Auburn’s latest setback was a familiar one -- a loss in which it squandered a double-digit lead and failed to get the offense going in the second half. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s team blew a 17-0 lead it built midway through the second quarter, as LSU scored 21 unanswered to secure the road win. It was the eighth straight game against Power 5 competition that Auburn has struggled offensively in the second half and the fifth straight game in SEC play that the program has let a double-digit lead slip away, falling to 1-4 in those contests.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO