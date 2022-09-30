Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’
So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
Auburn still searching for answers to crucial ‘middle 8,’ second-half problems
Bryan Harsin is a big believer in momentum and the role it can play on Saturdays. Unfortunately for the second-year Auburn coach, his team has a poor track record of generating it — and, conversely, keeping opponents from gathering some of their own — just before halftime. In...
Young receivers stepping up for Auburn
Auburn (3-2, 2-1) didn’t celebrate quarterback Robby Ashford’s 20th birthday with a victory. The Tigers blew a 17-0 lead during Saturday’s 21-17 loss against LSU. Moral victories don’t exist in the Southeastern Conference, especially when head coach Bryan Harsin’s seat is hotter than fish grease. As difficult as it was to lose after allowing 21 unanswered points, there was positivity in Ashford connecting with his wide receivers.
What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn after LSU loss
Auburn moved up four spots in the ESPN College Football Index despite losing 21-17 against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. The Tigers are 48th in the latest FPI after dropping to 52nd following the previous week’s overtime win against Missouri. ESPN developed the College Football Power Index in 2013...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic addresses fan base frustrations about Auburn's offense
Cole Cubelic has heard from the Auburn fan base, and as a former Auburn offensive lineman, the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host has taken time to offer an explanation. The problem is Auburn doesn’t have bread and butter-type plays like a counter or power to lean on. “I...
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Auburn at Ole Miss game time, TV set
Auburn fans wanting to enjoy tailgating at The Grove will have to get there early. The Tigers game on Oct 15 at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 am. Auburn holds a 35-10 lead in the series since 1928 and is 13-2 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against the Rebels. Playing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neck injury sidelines Alabama DL, injured DB to return Tuesday
Alabama football isn’t taking any chances with an injury to a veteran defensive lineman. Justin Eboigbe was held out of the game at Arkansas with a neck injury, Nick Saban said Monday. The senior had appeared in the four previous games but was not on the field for Alabama’s 49-26 in over the Razorbacks.
Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues
The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon
An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum. Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
Trying to make sense of Auburn’s ill-fated trick play against LSU
Bryan Harsin’s reputation as a play-caller was built upon some of the most memorable trick plays in recent college football history, but it was an ill-conceived gadget play that could be the lasting image of his tenure at Auburn. Facing second-and-goal at the 10-yard line and trailing by four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 21-17 loss to LSU
Auburn’s latest setback was a familiar one -- a loss in which it squandered a double-digit lead and failed to get the offense going in the second half. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s team blew a 17-0 lead it built midway through the second quarter, as LSU scored 21 unanswered to secure the road win. It was the eighth straight game against Power 5 competition that Auburn has struggled offensively in the second half and the fifth straight game in SEC play that the program has let a double-digit lead slip away, falling to 1-4 in those contests.
Bryan Harsin assesses job security after Auburn’s latest setback against LSU
Bryan Harsin was left searching for answers but determined to forge onward after another letdown for his program. This one? A 21-17 loss to SEC West rival LSU in which Auburn let a 17-point first-half lead slip away. It was the type of loss that has become commonplace for Auburn under Harsin, who is now 9-9 as the program’s head coach, including 3-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play this season as the team wraps up its season-opening five-game homestand.
Power 25 Rankings: Tight race forming behind No. 1 Auburn, Anniston makes big jump
Auburn is a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings following a 51-29 win over Opelika last week. The Power 25 ranks the best football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. The Tigers (7-0) are idle this week before traveling to No. 7 Central-Phenix City on Oct. 14.
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
anglerschannel.com
Lee Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Boater John Lee of Cataula, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama. The tournament, hosted by the Eufaula County Chamber of Commerce, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Lee earned $6,143 for his victory.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0