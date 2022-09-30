SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."

