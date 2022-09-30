ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

draperjournal.com

Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone

The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
millcreekjournal.com

Millcreek residents divided on hosting overflow homeless shelter

On Sept. 15, Millcreek residents and policymakers gathered at the defunct Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, to discuss the temporary overflow homeless shelter that will be located there for 200 days this winter. City officials plan to accommodate about 100 individuals experiencing homelessness in the space each night as the weather grows colder and sleeping outside becomes less viable. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini was unequivocal in his support for the overflow shelter, saying “in my view, it’s a moral imperative.”
kiowacountypress.net

Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit

(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
ksl.com

Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
KUTV

President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
kslnewsradio.com

Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year

SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
midutahradio.com

New Fee Proposed In Utah

(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utahans might have to pay another fee when ordering deliveries. On Wednesday, Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission unveiled the proposed fee, which could be added to all sorts of deliveries, including food and Amazon ones. Governor Spencer Cox said the fee, if implemented, would fund the state’s growing transportation needs.
963kklz.com

It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This

Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
ABC4

How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?

SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm.  ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
ABC 4

Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
