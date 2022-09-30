Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Prosecutors gather in Utah to discuss solving more 'failed homicides'
SALT LAKE CITY — On average, homicides committed across the United States are investigated and resolved by police and prosecutors at a rate of 50%, said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. But when it comes to nonfatal shootings, the national average for clearing a case is only...
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
draperjournal.com
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone
The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
millcreekjournal.com
Millcreek residents divided on hosting overflow homeless shelter
On Sept. 15, Millcreek residents and policymakers gathered at the defunct Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, to discuss the temporary overflow homeless shelter that will be located there for 200 days this winter. City officials plan to accommodate about 100 individuals experiencing homelessness in the space each night as the weather grows colder and sleeping outside becomes less viable. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini was unequivocal in his support for the overflow shelter, saying “in my view, it’s a moral imperative.”
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
kiowacountypress.net
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit
(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
ksl.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
ksl.com
Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
KUTV
President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
kslnewsradio.com
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
midutahradio.com
New Fee Proposed In Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utahans might have to pay another fee when ordering deliveries. On Wednesday, Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission unveiled the proposed fee, which could be added to all sorts of deliveries, including food and Amazon ones. Governor Spencer Cox said the fee, if implemented, would fund the state’s growing transportation needs.
Utah Wildlife Board approves fishing regulation changes and other amendments
UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board approved changes recommended by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) for the 2023-2024 fishing regulations on Thursday. In addition to fishing, amendments to […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Another Cache County man among Utah’s 10 COVID deaths during the past week
LOGAN – When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,881 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days in Utah. That means in the 30 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,038,416 confirmed cases of the disease.
963kklz.com
It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This
Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?
SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm. ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
ABC 4
Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
Utah consumer watchdog says company misled DUI offenders on payments
Utah company that installs devices measuring blood-alcohol content accused of misleading customers on what they had to pay and made unauthorized charges on their credit cards
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
