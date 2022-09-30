ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
irvingweekly.com

Handcuffed Man Escapes Police Custody in White Settlement

White Settlement, Texas, police had caught a suspect burglarizing multiple vehicles at the Oak View Apartments (1300 Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX 76108). While the suspect was seated in the back of one of the police Tahoes, he managed to slip his handcuffs to the front and force the window down.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jones
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead, Arson Investigation Underway in Mesquite Apartment Fire

One person is dead and dozens are without a place to live after a fire tore through an apartment building in Mesquite early Friday morning. Police said this is an arson investigation and believe someone intentionally set fire to the building. About 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruit#Academy Class 62#Ems
blackchronicle.com

Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies

DALLAS — It was one week in the past when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his residence when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the household held a balloon launch with the help of No More Violence, a corporation that helps homicide victims’ households.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton firefighters discover 3 bodies while responding to house fire

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The next day, police confirmed they believe this incident to be a double murder-suicide.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFAA

Reward offered for information about 21-year-old woman's shooting death

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are looking for anyone to speak out about a shooting that killed a young woman Monday night. DPD said they got a call at 7:40 p.m. and sent officers to the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue. That's in the South Dallas area near South Fitzhugh Avenue and the Dos Equis Pavillion.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy