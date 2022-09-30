CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The next day, police confirmed they believe this incident to be a double murder-suicide.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO