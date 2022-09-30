Read full article on original website
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
Man sentenced to life for capital murder of Arlington store clerk, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired following Woodard's arrest. A man convicted in the 2021 shooting death of an Arlington convenience store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. A Tarrant County jury...
Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH.
Dallas Police Department seeking information on alleged vehicle involved in aggravated assault
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information from the public on a vehicle allegedly involved in an aggravated assault. Police described the suspect vehicle as a 2008-2012 White Chevrolet Silverado 4-door, Chrome rear bumper, tinted blue LED headlights, with a short bed pickup truck. On September...
irvingweekly.com
Handcuffed Man Escapes Police Custody in White Settlement
White Settlement, Texas, police had caught a suspect burglarizing multiple vehicles at the Oak View Apartments (1300 Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX 76108). While the suspect was seated in the back of one of the police Tahoes, he managed to slip his handcuffs to the front and force the window down.
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say
DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, Arson Investigation Underway in Mesquite Apartment Fire
One person is dead and dozens are without a place to live after a fire tore through an apartment building in Mesquite early Friday morning. Police said this is an arson investigation and believe someone intentionally set fire to the building. About 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire...
Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice
DALLAS — It was one week ago when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his home when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the family held a balloon release with the help of No More Violence, an organization that helps murder victims' families.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas crime: Mother pleads for help after 14-year-old son dies
DALLAS — It was one week in the past when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his residence when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the household held a balloon launch with the help of No More Violence, a corporation that helps homicide victims’ households.
24-year-old man dies after medical episode at Dallas County jail
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode at the Dallas County jail, officials announced Monday evening. Shamond Lewis, an inmate at the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. One week later,...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
Carrollton firefighters discover 3 bodies while responding to house fire
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The next day, police confirmed they believe this incident to be a double murder-suicide.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Reward offered for information about 21-year-old woman's shooting death
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are looking for anyone to speak out about a shooting that killed a young woman Monday night. DPD said they got a call at 7:40 p.m. and sent officers to the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue. That's in the South Dallas area near South Fitzhugh Avenue and the Dos Equis Pavillion.
Fire heavily damages home in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood; investigators say it is structurally unsound
The investigation continues in Fort Worth where a home was heavily damaged by a fire in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood Monday night.
Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again
DALLAS — (AP) — After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral...
KWTX
Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
