Public Safety Goes Pink! is an annual campaign in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month!. During October, the Public Safety team proudly wears pink badges and ribbons to raise awareness about the impact that breast cancer has on friends, family members, community members, and millions of others around the world. Our team hopes that the pink badges serve not only as a reminder to encourage community members to attend screenings and check-ups, but to also convey a message of hope for others on their own breast cancer journey and to let them know that they are not fighting this battle alone.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO