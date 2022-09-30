Patricia Hunsinger, lecturer of art, and Guinevere Fullerton, BFA 2022 Ithaca College, SoAG Exhibition: Between Equinox, State of the Art Gallery Opening Oct 7, 5-8pm

Read full article on original website
Lecture on Colonial Latin American Art by Dr. Jennifer Saracino, University of Arizona (Hybrid Event!)
Please join us on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at 4:00PM for a lecture on Pictorial Manuscript Traditions of Indigenous Central Mexico with Dr. Jennifer Saracino (University of Arizona). Lecture will take place in Friends Hall 210 or you can attend via Zoom:. Meeting ID: 963 3628 7890. Password: 579461. See...
Golf Concludes Fall Season with School Record and Ithaca Invitational Victory
TEAM LEADERBOARD (PDF) | PLAYER LEADERBORD (PDF) ITHACA, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College golf program wrapped up its fall season over the weekend, October 1-2, as the Bombers hosted the Ithaca Invitational at RaNic Golf Club and came away with a first place finish out of five schools.
Volleyball Takes Care of Business with Pair of Non-Conference Wins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College volleyball team returned to action on Saturday for a pair of non-conference tune-ups as they were victorious over both SUNY Brockport and Nazareth College. The Bombers have now won nine in a row and improve to 12-3 overall. VS. BROCKPORT (28-26, 26-24, 25-17)...
