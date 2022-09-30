ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Patricia Hunsinger, lecturer of art, and Guinevere Fullerton, BFA 2022 Ithaca College, SoAG Exhibition: Between Equinox, State of the Art Gallery Opening Oct 7, 5-8pm

 3 days ago
Volleyball Takes Care of Business with Pair of Non-Conference Wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College volleyball team returned to action on Saturday for a pair of non-conference tune-ups as they were victorious over both SUNY Brockport and Nazareth College. The Bombers have now won nine in a row and improve to 12-3 overall. VS. BROCKPORT (28-26, 26-24, 25-17)...
