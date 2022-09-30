Russian Pop Star’s Condemnation of the War in Ukraine Is No Ordinary Anti-War Statement, Says Holy Cross Russian Studies Professor

As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO