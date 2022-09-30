Read full article on original website
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem.
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market.
Should You Buy the Dip With Bluebird Bio?
Bluebird shareholders had a brutal 2021, and 2022 hasn't been much better. With two medicines on the market, things could be looking up over the next year. But getting insurers to cover expensive treatments may be a major impediment.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell
The Trade Desk is an ad tech pioneer that caters specifically to the demand side of the advertising industry. Lovesac is a next-generation furniture company with a brilliant way to inspire brand loyalty. SoFi Technologies is a digital consumer bank that also owns its industry's most popular technology platform.
Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today
The broader market is rising today, which is helping drive these tech stocks higher. Investors are hoping the worst of the market sell-off is over. Shopify, PayPal, and Appian shareholders should prepare for more volatility.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long.
Why DexCom Was Such a Healthy Stock Today
The continuous glucose monitoring device specialist has launched its latest product abroad. This rollout is starting out with a trio of European countries, plus Hong Kong.
Why Hasbro Stock Popped -- Then Dropped
The company announced new products in the Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering lines and gave a new revenue forecast.
Why SIGA Technologies Stock Fell 31.7% in September
SIGA Technologies has a contract with the Department of Defense for up to $10.7 million worth of its vaccine. Cases of monkeypox have been on the decline since late August. The FDA also recommended limiting monkeypox vaccinations to those with weakened immune systems.
Why CrowdStrike, Snowflake, and Datadog Stocks Are Surging Higher Today
The broader market was firmly in rally mode today, helping drive these high-growth stocks higher. Investors are hoping the worst of the bear market carnage is over. CrowdStrike, Snowflake, and Datadog stock could continue to be volatile, but investors should stand fast.
Why ThredUp Stock Soared Today
Poshmark agreed to be acquired by a South Korean company. Both ThredUp and Poshmark have struggled on the public markets. ThredUp is much smaller than Poshmark and still unprofitable.
Why Renewable Energy Stocks Moved Higher on Tuesday
Manufacturing could be slowing down in the U.S., which has investors thinking a recession is coming. Fewer job openings indicate a bad economy as companies try to preserve profits. Why is this good? The Federal Reserve may stop increasing interest rates soon -- or so the market thinks today.
Why Gaming Stocks Jumped on Tuesday
Casino stocks are up on hopes that borrowing rates will come down. Economic data was actually weak today, which may be bad for consumer spending. Will more kids play Roblox if interest rates fall? I doubt it.
Why International E-Commerce Stocks Were Soaring Today
Long-term yields fell, propelling beaten-down growth stocks. The dollar also fell against a basket of currencies, helping out international stocks.
Why Pagaya Technologies Collapsed 84.8% in September
Pagaya Technologies is an artificial intelligence lending platform. The company is doing a huge secondary-stock offering. Rising interest rates could have a negative impact on the business.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4
Chevron could keep flying higher as a result of global energy supply constraints. Occidental stock could jump even more if Berkshire Hathaway continues aggressively buying it. Apple could easily beat expectations with sales of its new products during the upcoming holiday season.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in October
Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT that's in better shape than its stock performance indicates. Omega Healthcare Investors should be a big winner from aging demographic trends. Enterprise Products Partners continues to benefit from favorable industry dynamics.
Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rose Again Today
Reports of even bigger production cuts from OPEC+ came out today. OPEC+ meets tomorrow in Vienna, Austria, to decide on output. Global energy prices are highly volatile amid several cross-currents; here's how to play the sector.
Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?
The memory chipmaker posted a mixed fourth-quarter report. And its Q1 guidance broadly missed analysts' expectations. Micron expects the memory market's cyclical slowdown to continue.
