Major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti reopens after 3-month closure
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is again available to drivers after a three-month resurfacing project left it off-limits for most of the summer. The short section of Packard Road between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, just outside Ann Arbor’s eastern...
Detroit News
$100M landfill cleanup fund likely to aid GOP ex-chair's development site
A $100 million landfill cleanup fund approved by the state Legislature this week and pushed by the city of Rochester Hills is likely to benefit a property being developed by the former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Rochester Hills officials said Friday that Madison Park, a former landfill bordered...
thesuntimesnews.com
A new winery planned in Scio Township
Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
The Oakland Press
Oxford Township officials make case for hospital in area
The closest hospitals to Oxford Township are at least 16 miles away in Rochester, Pontiac or Lapeer. For years, township officials have said a hospital is needed in the community. “It’s a long way if you have a 2-year-old with a temperature of 104 or a Lego stuck up his...
The Oakland Press
Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals
Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
The Oakland Press
Yom Kippur alters student count day
Michigan’s annual student count day will be a little more complicated this year. Schools are funded by the state on a per-pupil basis for all K-12 students with count day scheduled for the first Wednesday of October. Based on the state budget passed last month, state funding stands at...
The Oakland Press
Details emerge on Waterford Kmart site reinvention
Waterford Planning commissioners have unanimously given grocery store owner Bill Nannoshi the green light to move ahead on renovating the former Kmart on Dixie Highway. Nannoshi owns two Food Castle grocery stores in Grand Blanc and used to operate a Food Castle IGA in Waterford. He’s also the former owner of Sweetwater Bar and Grill and Sweetwater Entertainment.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Sahar Farhat to the state Board of Dentistry
DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer announced on Thursday the appointment of Sahar Farhat, of Dearborn, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. The Michigan Board of Dentistry was formed to regulate the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene, authorize dental assistants and certify specialists in the fields of orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery and oral pathology.
The Oakland Press
9th District: Q&A with Lisa McClain and Brian Jaye
The race in Michigan’s new 9th Congressional District features a one-term congresswoman running against a small business owner and longtime lawyer. Republican U.S. Lisa McClain, of Bruce Township, was first elected in 2020 and is running for a second term against Democrat Brian Jaye, of Rochester, owner of Toy Closet LLC., and managing partner of the Law Offices of Brian Jaye.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
Michigan should require 100% EV sales, electric heating, and renewable power, report says
Michigan should stop building gas-fired power plants right away and require consumers to buy all-electric home and building heaters by 2035, plus allow only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030, says a group of climate advocates in a new emissions report. Environmental advocates argue Michigan needs to cut its...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA).
2 Killed In Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Clair Shores (St.Clair Shores, MI)
According to the Police Officials, a motor vehicle crash was reported in St. Clair Shores on Saturday morning. Authorities confirmed that 2 people died due to the fatal accident.
