West Bloomfield Township, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

A new winery planned in Scio Township

Herron Farms is planning to unveil a vineyard, winery and tasting room at its location on Dexter -Ann Arbor Road. To move forward, they first needed approval from Scio Township, which they received at the Sept. 27 township board meeting. Herron Farms is proposing to establish a vineyard and use...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Oxford Township officials make case for hospital in area

The closest hospitals to Oxford Township are at least 16 miles away in Rochester, Pontiac or Lapeer. For years, township officials have said a hospital is needed in the community. “It’s a long way if you have a 2-year-old with a temperature of 104 or a Lego stuck up his...
HEALTH
The Oakland Press

Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals

Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Yom Kippur alters student count day

Michigan’s annual student count day will be a little more complicated this year. Schools are funded by the state on a per-pupil basis for all K-12 students with count day scheduled for the first Wednesday of October. Based on the state budget passed last month, state funding stands at...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Details emerge on Waterford Kmart site reinvention

Waterford Planning commissioners have unanimously given grocery store owner Bill Nannoshi the green light to move ahead on renovating the former Kmart on Dixie Highway. Nannoshi owns two Food Castle grocery stores in Grand Blanc and used to operate a Food Castle IGA in Waterford. He’s also the former owner of Sweetwater Bar and Grill and Sweetwater Entertainment.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
FOOD SAFETY
Arab American News

Whitmer appoints Sahar Farhat to the state Board of Dentistry

DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer announced on Thursday the appointment of Sahar Farhat, of Dearborn, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. The Michigan Board of Dentistry was formed to regulate the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene, authorize dental assistants and certify specialists in the fields of orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery and oral pathology.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

9th District: Q&A with Lisa McClain and Brian Jaye

The race in Michigan’s new 9th Congressional District features a one-term congresswoman running against a small business owner and longtime lawyer. Republican U.S. Lisa McClain, of Bruce Township, was first elected in 2020 and is running for a second term against Democrat Brian Jaye, of Rochester, owner of Toy Closet LLC., and managing partner of the Law Offices of Brian Jaye.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE

