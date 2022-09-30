ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Eater

An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever

As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA

A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher."   The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Caltrans demolishes little-used pedestrian bridge over 101 Freeway

Demolition of a pedestrian bridge over the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley finished ahead of schedule Sunday morning. Both directions of the freeway were closed between the White Oak and Balboa Boulevard exits at 10 p.m. Saturday as Caltrans crews dismantled the Encino Avenue bridge due to its “nonstandard vertical clearance,” Caltrans said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

