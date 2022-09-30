Read full article on original website
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Homeless woman run over by big rig in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
Dangerous street takeover involving flying cash captured on video in West Compton
A crowd of people rushed to pick up cash that was tossed into the air during a street takeover in the West Compton area Sunday night. The takeover took place at East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street intersection around midnight. Video showed cars continuing to do donuts around the crowd as they rushed […]
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Eater
An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever
As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally
“Selling food on the street will no longer be a crime!” yelled street vendor Mario Ramos at last Friday’s celebration at Mariachi Plaza, where street vendors from Los Angeles and across Southern California came together to celebrate the signing of SB972. A law that will modernize the CA...
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
2 Injured in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 405 Freeway
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision involving three vehicles on the 405 Freeway early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, 2022. Paramedics and two ambulances were requested for a traffic collision around 1:41 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway, south of San...
Caltrans demolishes little-used pedestrian bridge over 101 Freeway
Demolition of a pedestrian bridge over the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley finished ahead of schedule Sunday morning. Both directions of the freeway were closed between the White Oak and Balboa Boulevard exits at 10 p.m. Saturday as Caltrans crews dismantled the Encino Avenue bridge due to its “nonstandard vertical clearance,” Caltrans said. […]
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
Tastea Adding Three New Locations in Los Angeles
The company will soon serve tea in Torrance, City of Industry, and Silver Lake
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
Chuy’s Tacos Dorados Opening Third Location in Canoga Park
The new location will come to Westfield Topanga and The Village
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
