Douglas Kirkland, the legendary photographer who trained his lens on the likes of Marlene Dietrich, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Brigitte Bardot, Mick Jagger, Catherine Deneuve, Kim Basinger, Angelina Jolie and so many others, has died. He was 88. Kirkland died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Fuller, Playwright and Screenwriter Behind 'A Soldier's Play,' Dies at 83Joan Hotchkis, Actress in 'The Odd Couple' and 'Ode to Billie Joe,' Dies at 95Loretta Lynn, Feisty First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90 The sheer number of remarkable public figures to have stepped before...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO