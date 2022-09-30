Read full article on original website
Depeche Mode announces 1st album, tour since Andy Fletcher’s death
LOS ANGELES — Depeche Mode will return next year with a new album, “Memento Mori,” and an accompanying tour of North America and Europe. The announcement comes only a few months after the group’s co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher died at 60 in May. The album...
Ed Sheeran bringing Mathematics Tour to Acrisure Stadium next summer
Pop star Ed Sheeran will bring his “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) to Acrisure Stadium on July 8 with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This will be Sheeran’s first show at the newly renamed stadium, but he’s played Heinz Field as opener for Taylor Swift on her “The Red Tour” in 2013. He performed at PNC Park on his last tour in 2018.
Frasier is back in the building: sequel series greenlit at Paramount+
Streaming service going ahead with 10 episodes, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Frasier Crane, but other original cast members remain unconfirmed
Douglas Kirkland, Famed Photographer of Hollywood Luminaries, Dies at 88
Douglas Kirkland, the legendary photographer who trained his lens on the likes of Marlene Dietrich, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Brigitte Bardot, Mick Jagger, Catherine Deneuve, Kim Basinger, Angelina Jolie and so many others, has died. He was 88. Kirkland died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Fuller, Playwright and Screenwriter Behind 'A Soldier's Play,' Dies at 83Joan Hotchkis, Actress in 'The Odd Couple' and 'Ode to Billie Joe,' Dies at 95Loretta Lynn, Feisty First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90 The sheer number of remarkable public figures to have stepped before...
