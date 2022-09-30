ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Gallery: A rousing return for the Apple Harvest Festival

ITHACA, N.Y.—Apple Harvest Festival was surely back this year, with massive crowds descending upon downtown Ithaca for the yearly celebration that marks the beginning of fall. Attendees were treated to the normal festival fare of rides, music and plenty of food stands, with the unique additions of gourmet candied...
ITHACA, NY
TC3 hosting community job and internship fair this month

This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins Cortland Community College. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Tompkins Cortland Community College is sponsoring a Community Job and Internship Fair for regional students and community members. Meet with...
ITHACA, NY
Quilters Guild Show being held Oct. 1 and 2 in Dryden

This is a Community Announcement from the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show. The Tompkins County Quilters Guild will be hosting Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show 2022,...
DRYDEN, NY
Gallery: Porchfest 2022

ITHACA, N.Y.—Fall Creek’s annual front yard music celebration took place Sunday, as Porchfest returned after a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of performers and even more attendees crowded the streets, fending off the occasional rains. All photos by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice.
ITHACA, NY
Op-Ed: The definition of “community healing”

This is an op-ed written by Community Justice Center Director Monalita Smiley. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. In response to the work of Reimagining Public Safety people are asking, “what is community healing?” You would almost...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3

This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
ITHACA, NY
Upstate New York minimum wage increasing to $14.20 on Dec. 31

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in upstate New York counties will increase to $14.20 on Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum wage (other than fast food workers) is currently $13.20, so the announced jump represents a seven percent increase for 2023. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase in New York every year until it reaches $15. Fast food worker wages have already risen to $15 per hour statewide.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
Interrupted burglary ends in arrest, injuries for suspect

ITHACA, N.Y.—A homeowner interrupted a burglary in the 200 block of North Plain Street Tuesday morning, thwarting a robbery attempt. Police announced the incident, though most details are still unclear. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a house where two residents said an unidentified suspect had broken...
ITHACA, NY
As ICSD tries to fix unpredictable school bus schedule, parents express their frustration

ITHACA, N.Y. — Rebecca Murphy-Fish is the parent of two kids that attend Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS) in Ithaca. She lives in the Town of Caroline, where the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) announced earlier this year a dedicated bus line would be established for LACS students in the area. But come the first week of school, Murphy-Fish and her family hadn’t received a notice of when the pick-up times would be, or the drop-off times, and her attempts to communicate with ICSD were met with radio silence, she says. Then the bus never came.
ITHACA, NY
