Read full article on original website
Related
Gallery: A rousing return for the Apple Harvest Festival
ITHACA, N.Y.—Apple Harvest Festival was surely back this year, with massive crowds descending upon downtown Ithaca for the yearly celebration that marks the beginning of fall. Attendees were treated to the normal festival fare of rides, music and plenty of food stands, with the unique additions of gourmet candied...
Apple Harvest Festival begins as crowds flock to downtown Ithaca
This is a Community Announcement because it’s Apple Harvest Festival time again! It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Downtown Ithaca’s Apple Harvest Festival, our biggest celebration of the year in honor of the region’s fall...
TC3 hosting community job and internship fair this month
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins Cortland Community College. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Tompkins Cortland Community College is sponsoring a Community Job and Internship Fair for regional students and community members. Meet with...
Quilters Guild Show being held Oct. 1 and 2 in Dryden
This is a Community Announcement from the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show. The Tompkins County Quilters Guild will be hosting Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show 2022,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center cuts ribbon for new Lansing location
LANSING, N.Y.—Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers celebrated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 29 during an open house. The new center marks Fyzical’s third location following the ones in Skaneateles and Camillus, New York. Owned by Shelly Kraetz, the Lansing location is headed by Ithaca...
Ithaca’s Community Police Board to give input in RPS process. Does the board need more power?
ITHACA, N.Y. — The City of Ithaca’s Community Police Board has more so been a subject of conversation rather than an interlocutor since the City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) plan was unveiled in February 2021. However, the scant input from the volunteer board—which is primarily...
Gallery: Porchfest 2022
ITHACA, N.Y.—Fall Creek’s annual front yard music celebration took place Sunday, as Porchfest returned after a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of performers and even more attendees crowded the streets, fending off the occasional rains. All photos by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice.
Local electeds, candidates tour homeless encampment sites in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A cadre of politicians made their way through “the Jungle” on Wednesday morning, examining Ithaca’s de facto homeless encampment as officials mull ways to address the city’s unhoused population. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler and Ithaca Common Council member Cynthia Brock represented local elected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Op-Ed: The definition of “community healing”
This is an op-ed written by Community Justice Center Director Monalita Smiley. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. In response to the work of Reimagining Public Safety people are asking, “what is community healing?” You would almost...
Planning Board recap: New apartments approved by board, but car wash stymied
ITHACA, N.Y. — As Planning Board meetings go, this one was about as long as they get. By rough estimate, the collective value of projects reviewed clocked in at over $150 million spread across eight items, and not even counting the special orders of business or the zoning appeals.
Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3
This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
Weather: Pleasant this week, but cold next weekend
ITHACA, N.Y. — A fairly mild and placid week of weather is in store for Tompkins County, but as a potent, cold air mass moves in next weekend, you’ll want to dig out the heavier coats and scarves if you haven’t already. Your Weekly Weather. High pressure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upstate New York minimum wage increasing to $14.20 on Dec. 31
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in upstate New York counties will increase to $14.20 on Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum wage (other than fast food workers) is currently $13.20, so the announced jump represents a seven percent increase for 2023. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase in New York every year until it reaches $15. Fast food worker wages have already risen to $15 per hour statewide.
City seeking to dismiss lawsuit against IPD officers over 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against four Ithaca Police Department (IPD) officers accusing them of brutality and wrongful arrests stemming from the infamous arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019. The lawsuit was officially filed in July, alleging...
Sustainable Tompkins presents information on land use options for renewable energy
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Sustainable Tompkins is examining how land can be used to increase the output of renewable energy locally and statewide. David Kay, a senior extension associate at Cornell University, presented information on the implications of energy transitions, renewable electricity and climate change as they pertain to economic development.
The Cherry Artspace hosts Voices of Ukraine benefit play readings
This is a Community Announcement from The Cherry Arts. It wa not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Cherry Arts, Ithaca’s innovative multi-arts hub, is thrilled to announce Voices of Ukraine. The series runs Sept 30-Oct 9...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Interrupted burglary ends in arrest, injuries for suspect
ITHACA, N.Y.—A homeowner interrupted a burglary in the 200 block of North Plain Street Tuesday morning, thwarting a robbery attempt. Police announced the incident, though most details are still unclear. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a house where two residents said an unidentified suspect had broken...
As ICSD tries to fix unpredictable school bus schedule, parents express their frustration
ITHACA, N.Y. — Rebecca Murphy-Fish is the parent of two kids that attend Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS) in Ithaca. She lives in the Town of Caroline, where the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) announced earlier this year a dedicated bus line would be established for LACS students in the area. But come the first week of school, Murphy-Fish and her family hadn’t received a notice of when the pick-up times would be, or the drop-off times, and her attempts to communicate with ICSD were met with radio silence, she says. Then the bus never came.
Crash results in charges, sends one car into downtown bushes
ITHACA, N.Y.—As the Apple Harvest Festival was drawing to a close Sunday evening just blocks away, police were called to a crash that sent one car over a sidewalk and into a patch of bushes on West Green Street. Near the intersection of South Geneva Street and West Green...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0