ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 3

Related
spectrumnews1.com

100% disabled vets won't be eligible for VA housing coming to West LA

LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA to Sunset Renter Eviction Protections Adopted During the Pandemic

Renter eviction protections adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end next year after the move received approval from the Los Angeles City Council. Landlords can resume rent increases on rent-controlled aparments, starting in February 2024. Rent-controlled residences account for three-quarters of apartments in Los Angeles. The eviction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran Affairs#Funerals#Marines#The Marine Corps
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Witness LA

“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities

On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says

A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible. By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

CHP Chases Black BMW Through the San Gabriel Valley

The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver in a BMW from the Bellflower area all the way to Long Beach early Tuesday morning, eventually arresting two suspects after they crashed into a big rig and tried to flee on foot. The driver was wanted for a possible residential burglary in...
WALNUT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy