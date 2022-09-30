Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
100% disabled vets won't be eligible for VA housing coming to West LA
LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”
NBC Los Angeles
LA to Sunset Renter Eviction Protections Adopted During the Pandemic
Renter eviction protections adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end next year after the move received approval from the Los Angeles City Council. Landlords can resume rent increases on rent-controlled aparments, starting in February 2024. Rent-controlled residences account for three-quarters of apartments in Los Angeles. The eviction...
News 12
County executive: Plane filled with teen migrants lands at Orange County Airport
A plane filled with teen migrants landed at Orange County Airport, according to County Executive Steve Neuhaus. State police say they, along with Montgomery police, stopped the group on Route 211 to ensure there was no human trafficking taking place. The Department of Health and Human Services says the migrants,...
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally
“Selling food on the street will no longer be a crime!” yelled street vendor Mario Ramos at last Friday’s celebration at Mariachi Plaza, where street vendors from Los Angeles and across Southern California came together to celebrate the signing of SB972. A law that will modernize the CA...
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
police1.com
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities
On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
nypressnews.com
Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City
A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Memorial held for California man after fentanyl overdose at music festival
A memorial service was held in Montebello on Saturday to remember a man who died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs at a San Bernardino music festival. Eli Rodriguez, 27, was one of two deaths reported during the Nocturnal Wonderland Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance event ran from Sept. 16 to Sept.19 at the Glen […]
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says
A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible. By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received...
2 new affordable housing facilities for homeless, low-income seniors unveiled in Reseda, Sylmar
The Reseda Theater Senior Apartments and Silva Crossing Apartments will add dozens of permanent supportive housing units for low-income or homeless seniors, the city said.
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Chases Black BMW Through the San Gabriel Valley
The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver in a BMW from the Bellflower area all the way to Long Beach early Tuesday morning, eventually arresting two suspects after they crashed into a big rig and tried to flee on foot. The driver was wanted for a possible residential burglary in...
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
