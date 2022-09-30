ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Kate Campa lost her battle in fighting childhood cancer, but her legacy will help save other children’s lives

By Samantha Byrd
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Even though Childhood Cancer Awareness month is coming to an end, children who are battling cancer will still be fighting 365 days a year 24 hours a day.

One Yuma local, Kate Campa was born on February 6, 2004.

On December 13, 2018, Kate was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer.

She was in remission for 5 months before relapsing on her 16th birthday.

She underwent more treatments with no luck.

Kate unfortunately passed away on October 7, 2020.

Her legacy will continue through the AdvoKATE Foundation, started by her mother Lili Campa.

The AdvoKATE Foundation is a non-profit volunteer organization committed to raising awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer.

The AdvoKate Foundation is comprised of board members that are community volunteers that are passionate about helping our community in Yuma County and supporting those who have fought or are currently fighting childhood cancer.

Each member is dedicated to our mission and has walked the cancer journey with Kate and her family.

Each had a personal connection with Kate and saw first hand how this disease affected her, her family youth and our entire community.

The foundation is dedicated to honoring Kate’s legacy by raising awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer.

Learn how you can help here: https://advokatefoundation.com/

ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

