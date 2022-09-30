Read full article on original website
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Man United thrashing to City 'out of respect' - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during the side's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City out of "respect" for the striker. Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad Stadium, despite United finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
BBC
Erling Haaland is Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & more superstars in one
It may have been a Manchester derby but to Erling Haaland it was just another game and another record broken. His three goals in the 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United at Etihad Stadium ensured he became the first player to net three successive hat-tricks at home in the Premier League.
Gary Neville makes brutal David de Gea prediction as he suggests goalkeeper’s time at Man Utd is coming to an end
DAVID DE GEA'S days at Manchester United are numbered because he is not good enough at playing out from the back, claims Gary Neville. The former Manchester United star discussed Erik ten Hag's philosophy following the 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City. Neville believes Ten Hag will want his United...
Ronaldo spared as Man United humiliated by rampant City
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — So complete was the humiliation of Erik ten Hag’s first Manchester derby that he chose to protect Cristiano Ronaldo from enduring the shame of being associated with such a performance. A 6-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday flattered United, with substitute Anthony Martial firing twice late on to add a modicum of respectability to the score. But it could not disguise the total dominance of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions, or Erling Haaland’s status as arguably the most fearsome forward in world football. What a contrast between the Norwegian — who scored his third hat trick of the season — and Ronaldo, who watched on from the sidelines.
ESPN
Erik ten Hag invites Man United players to 'criticise each other' after Man City thrashing
Erik ten Hag has invited his Manchester United squad to "criticise each other" following the derby demolition at the hands of Manchester City. United's players are set to hold clear-the-air talks on Monday following the 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
Erling Haaland Completes Hat-Trick Of Hat-Tricks As City Thrash United In Manchester Derby
Haaland will end the season with 66 Premier League goals if he continues scoring at his current rate.
