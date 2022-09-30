Jonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film ’48 Hours In Vegas’

Lionsgate is bringing forth the highly-anticipated film 48 Hours in Vegas , centered on Dennis Rodman ’s infamous two days in Sin City during the 1998 NBA finals. Actor Jonathan Majors has been eyed to possibly take on the role in the movie, which the ex-NBA star — also known as “The Worm” — will executive produce.

According to Deadline , Majors is still in early talks about the role. A deal hasn’t been closed yet, but it is suggested that the Harder They Fall actor is on board and in talks of negotiation. Per outlet, Lionsgate won the rights to the story in a highly competitive auction last August with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood producing the film. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. The screenplay will be written by Jordan VanDina.

Rodman’s infamous incident resurfaced following the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance , which featured both of the ex-NBA players’ team, the Chicago Bulls. Jordan and then-coach Phil Jackson both got candid about what happened as the Bulls were completing its second three-peat championship run.

48 Hours in Vegas chronicles the bizarre story of how former NBA star Rodman went on a two day escapade with his assistant GM amid the 1998 NBA Finals. The film will reportedly detail their unforeseen friendship that ended up benefitting them both.

Jonathan Majors Eyed To Join Michael B. Jordan In 'Creed III'

After receiving the script for the film, Lionsgate was on board to bring the idea to life.

Majors will have a very busy upcoming year . This Thanksgiving, he will be seen as U.S. Navy fighter pilot, Jesse Brown in Black Label Media’s war film Devotion . In 2023, he will make his debut as Kang The Conqueror in Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania . Also in March of next year, Majors will co-star in Creed III as Adonis Creed’s (Michael B. Jordan’s) opponent. The sequel is slated for March 3, 2023.