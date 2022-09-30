ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today

A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
LINDEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Blanc, MI
City
Baldwin, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Grand Blanc, MI
Traffic
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage

A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Blanc#Police#Road Between
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Deputy's actions justified in shooting of suspect in Bangor Twp.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. - The Bay County Prosecutor's Office has found a deputies action's justified in an officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp. According to Michigan State Police, the deputy who shot a homicide suspect in August has had his action's justified. The deputy, Christopher VanHorn, has returned to work,...
BAY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy