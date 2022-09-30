Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Luce Rd between Pierson and Flushing Rd to close Tuesday for pavement work
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Genesee County Road Commission will be doing paving operations to Luce Rd on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be closed to through traffic. Road Commission will be working on Luce Rd between Pierson Rd and Flushing Rd. Motorists should...
whmi.com
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
nbc25news.com
There is no known cause of fire in Saginaw St building in Flint, but arson is speculated
FLINT, Mich. — On Saturday, the building on N Saginaw Street burned. All that is left is bricks that lay on the sidewalk. For reference: Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint. Another blighted property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank. Michigan State Police's Fire Investigation Unit...
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian crossing the road in Canton
A 56-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driver struck him as he was crossing the street in Canton on Monday evening, officials said.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
nbc25news.com
Ohio man dead after crash involving dump truck in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead after a crash in Blumfield Twp. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on September 29th near the intersection of Vassar Rd. and N. Gera Rd. Police say that a man driving a pickup tuck collided...
recordpatriot.com
Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage
A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
nbc25news.com
Police said an unidentified body was found in burned detached garage in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Fire Department responded to a residential fire on 900 E Lorado Sunday night. The Fire Department confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that a body was discovered at the scene. On October 2, Flint Fire Department requested police after discovering a body in a detached garage while...
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc Community School District reveals how they work around bus staffing shortage
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Bus driver shortages continue to be an ongoing issue for schools across mid-Michigan. Grand Blanc Community School District is one of the districts continuing to struggle to keep busses in the road. Adam Raczka, the Director of Transportation for Grand Blanc Community Schools, said although...
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the sheriff’s office, the men, a 60-year-old and 59-year-old, had been out boating in Grand Traverse Bay throughout the day...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver found dead inside pickup that crashed into trees in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was found dead overnight inside a pickup truck that had crashed into a wooded area of Bloomfield Township. Officials received a call at 5:42 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) that someone had crashed in the area of Kensington and Wattles roads. Police said they...
nbc25news.com
Deputy's actions justified in shooting of suspect in Bangor Twp.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - The Bay County Prosecutor's Office has found a deputies action's justified in an officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp. According to Michigan State Police, the deputy who shot a homicide suspect in August has had his action's justified. The deputy, Christopher VanHorn, has returned to work,...
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Root St. in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE (10/04/22): Flint Police have confirmed that two individuals were shot. Both male victims were transported to a local hospital. One was pronounced dead; the other is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. _ _ _. Flint Police Department responded to a shooting on 900...
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
Lansing police investigating 'active scene' of officer-involved shooting
Authorities in Lansing are currently investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning, officials said. The Lansing Police Department said the scene in the 800 block of Buffalo Street is “active” after a shooting
