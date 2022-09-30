F1: Singapore Grand Prix returns after two-year break

Formula One has returned to Singapore after a two-year break during the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Verstappen could claim his second world title as the championship is back at the Marina Bay street circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Four-time winner Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes can bag a first win of the season in Singapore, with the eight-time constructors champions yet to gain a victory this year.

Sebastian Vettel won in 2019 for Ferrari, the last time the soon-to-be retired driver triumphed in F1.

