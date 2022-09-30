ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs

CHICAGO - You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants. The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores. The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success

DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Plainfield home's 'Stanger Things' decoration causes controversy

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
PLAINFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year

CHICAGO - For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States. The magazine announced Tuesday its readers once again voted Chicago as their favorite American city. The designation has been bestowed on the Windy City every year since 2017. No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Leaders in Forest Park call for more safety on the CTA

CHICAGO - Local officials called on the CTA to increase safety on trains Tuesday. State Rep. La Shawn Ford joined Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins and other local leaders to share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains. They said Forest Park is a...
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Family Connects': Chicago program aims to help new moms

CHICAGO - For many new moms, those first few weeks at home with their new baby can seem like a blur. There's little sleep and little time to remember all that you read or all that advice you were given about how to care for your newborn, not to mention any surprises that come up.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Arlington Heights Votes Down Bid To Stop Tax Dollars For Bears Stadium

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The Arlington Heights village board is rejecting a proposal that would have banned the village from using taxpayer-funded subsidies for the construction of a new stadium and entertainment district for the Chicago Bears. The board unanimously voted down a conservative political advocacy group’s legislation last night. The Bears unveiled preliminary plans last month for a new stadium and entertainment district in the northwest suburb. Team chairman George McCaskey said they would need public money in order to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar project.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color

Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub owner declares bankruptcy, continues to negotiate sale

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story which will be regularly updated.) Pipeline Health, the current owner of West Suburban Medical Center, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning in the Southern District of Texas. For months Pipeline has been negotiating the sale of both West Sub and Weiss Memorial...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest

Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago motorists face serious backups as construction on Obama Center begins

CHICAGO - Chicago motorists should brace for traffic delays on the South Side while streets around the proposed Obama Center go through another construction phase. Southsiders say traffic has been congested because of ongoing road construction. It’s about to get even more challenging with additional closures and the narrowing of streets in Jackson Park.
CHICAGO, IL

