Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Native Chicagoan living in Florida collects donations for Hurricane Ian survivors
CHICAGO - A native Chicagoan is going above and beyond to help a community nearly wiped off the map by Hurricane Ian. Janeen Paulauskis spent half of her life in Chicago, born and raised in Bridgeport. For the past 26 years, she has called Fort Meyers Beach home. During the...
Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs
CHICAGO - You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants. The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores. The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about...
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
Plainfield home's 'Stanger Things' decoration causes controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.
Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year
CHICAGO - For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States. The magazine announced Tuesday its readers once again voted Chicago as their favorite American city. The designation has been bestowed on the Windy City every year since 2017. No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast said in a statement.
Leaders in Forest Park call for more safety on the CTA
CHICAGO - Local officials called on the CTA to increase safety on trains Tuesday. State Rep. La Shawn Ford joined Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins and other local leaders to share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains. They said Forest Park is a...
'Family Connects': Chicago program aims to help new moms
CHICAGO - For many new moms, those first few weeks at home with their new baby can seem like a blur. There's little sleep and little time to remember all that you read or all that advice you were given about how to care for your newborn, not to mention any surprises that come up.
50 marathons in 50 states: Glen Ellyn resident inches closer to finish line Sunday in Chicago
One marathon is a challenge, but how about 50 in 50 states? That's what Ashley Graham is doing. The Glen Ellyn resident plans to run in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday and joined Good Day on Monday to talk about her goal of 50 marathons in 50 states.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Serving up some scares, fine food and drinks at the Nightmare On Clark Street
There are three levels of horror at Nightmare On Clark Street. It's above Deuce's Major League Bar in Lakeview. Their new haunted house is now open for the Halloween season. Tim McGill braved its dark hallways on Good Day Chicago.
Arlington Heights Votes Down Bid To Stop Tax Dollars For Bears Stadium
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) The Arlington Heights village board is rejecting a proposal that would have banned the village from using taxpayer-funded subsidies for the construction of a new stadium and entertainment district for the Chicago Bears. The board unanimously voted down a conservative political advocacy group’s legislation last night. The Bears unveiled preliminary plans last month for a new stadium and entertainment district in the northwest suburb. Team chairman George McCaskey said they would need public money in order to move forward with the multi-billion-dollar project.
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
West Sub owner declares bankruptcy, continues to negotiate sale
(Editor’s note: This is a developing story which will be regularly updated.) Pipeline Health, the current owner of West Suburban Medical Center, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning in the Southern District of Texas. For months Pipeline has been negotiating the sale of both West Sub and Weiss Memorial...
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
The new Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza combines the best of two Chicago staples
CHICAGO - Say hello to one of the most Chicago collaborations ever. Lou Malnati's and Portillo's are teaming up to create the metaphorical turducken of Chicago food staples: the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. Just the pie's description alone is enough to make you start growing a Ditka-esque 'stache:. "These...
City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest
Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
Chicago man accused of damaging Planned Parenthood because of services it provides
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man is accused of damaging a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Chicago last year. Michael Barron, most recently of Chicago, is charged with intentionally damaging the reproductive health services facility on June 5, 2021. Prosecutors say Barron damaged the facility because of the services it provided.
Chicago motorists face serious backups as construction on Obama Center begins
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists should brace for traffic delays on the South Side while streets around the proposed Obama Center go through another construction phase. Southsiders say traffic has been congested because of ongoing road construction. It’s about to get even more challenging with additional closures and the narrowing of streets in Jackson Park.
