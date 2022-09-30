ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

'Aliens' in neon bodysuits assault teens on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a bizarre subway attack and robbery involving a group of women wearing tight full-body neon green unitards. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the Times Square subway...
PIX11

Woman, 80, critically hurt in Dyker Heights crash: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 80-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday when her car collided with a minivan being driven by a teen, police said. The 80-year-old woman was headed westbound on 84th Street around 12:20 p.m. in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, officials said. Her car collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna headed southbound […]
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
fox5ny.com

Migrant tent city to be moved to Randall's Island

NEW YORK - Late Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a tent complex to give temporary housing for hundreds of migrants would be moved from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall's Island. The mayor cited flooding concerns and better access to public transportation. The move...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
