Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
'Aliens' in neon bodysuits assault teens on NYC subway train
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a bizarre subway attack and robbery involving a group of women wearing tight full-body neon green unitards. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the Times Square subway...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Cops: BMW slams into Staten Island house in chase; driver hits 70 mph in separate incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old Port Richmond man was behind the wheel of a car that careened into a house and, in a separate incident several months earlier, reached speeds upward of 70 mph while the suspect was trying to elude police on Staten Island.
15-year-old shot during argument in New York City
NEW YORK – A 15-year-old male was shot in the ankle after an argument inside...
VIDEO: Man with teardrop tattoo who groped girl, 14, aboard Harlem subway train sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for groping a teen girl while aboard a Harlem subway train last month, authorities said.
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
E-bike driver dies after collision with SUV at Bronx intersection
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision is investigating a day after an e-bike rider died following a collision at a Bronx intersection last month, authorities said.
Woman, 80, critically hurt in Dyker Heights crash: NYPD
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 80-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday when her car collided with a minivan being driven by a teen, police said. The 80-year-old woman was headed westbound on 84th Street around 12:20 p.m. in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, officials said. Her car collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna headed southbound […]
Shooting in Brooklyn bodega leaves man and woman wounded
The suspect opened fire inside the Awesome Food Corp. supermarket on Glenwood Road.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD
A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 112 West 144th St. Upon their arrival, cops found...
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Migrant tent city to be moved to Randall's Island
NEW YORK - Late Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a tent complex to give temporary housing for hundreds of migrants would be moved from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall's Island. The mayor cited flooding concerns and better access to public transportation. The move...
Parents Of Slain FDNY Paramedic Confront Mayor Adams At Daughter’s Wake
At their daughter’s wake on Monday, the parents of the FDNY paramedic who was killed in a stabbing in Queens approached Mayor Eric Adams and urged that he do something about the city’s escalating crime epidemic. Outside the Commack Abbey Funeral Home, where Frank and Catherine Fuocco were...
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
15-year-old stabbed, robbed after dispute on Staten Island bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy showed up by private means to a Staten Island hospital Saturday evening with a stab wound to his lower abdomen, according to officials. The teen was wounded following a dispute aboard an MTA bus. Police are searching for a male suspect, described...
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
