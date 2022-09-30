Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson Playing Well Despite Lack Of Home Run Plays
Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson burst onto the college football scene with a 70-yard touchdown reception in last year’s win at Minnesota, which marked the first of his school freshman record 19 scores in 2021. The end zone has been a bit harder to come by this...
Cowboys ‘DOOMSDAY’ Defense ‘Special’? Coach Dan Quinn Reveals When He’ll Know
Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn has been a part of some of incredible teams during his time in the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, he coached in three Super Bowls and has stared greatness square in the face. Now four weeks into this season, he could be looking at greatness...
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Unless you spent the past NFL offseason living under a rock, you are well aware of the numerous blockbuster trades that took place. Among the league-altering receiver trades was a trade that saw a franchise quarterback on the move. That trade?. Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was off to...
Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle
Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
Cherishing the Sweetest Sounds in Golf Television: Player-Caddie Conversations
Jordan Spieth was being Jordan Spieth, combining a two-way miss off the tee and his magical recovery skills to grab a share of the lead in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s second 2022 playoff event. His man on the bag, Michael Greller, had brought his own trusty combo to Delaware, employing staunch optimism and pure common sense in his role as the partnership’s Edith Bunker.
GOLF・
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
NFL・
