Seattle, WA

Centre Daily

Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Unless you spent the past NFL offseason living under a rock, you are well aware of the numerous blockbuster trades that took place. Among the league-altering receiver trades was a trade that saw a franchise quarterback on the move. That trade?. Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was off to...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Centre Daily

Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle

Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Cherishing the Sweetest Sounds in Golf Television: Player-Caddie Conversations

Jordan Spieth was being Jordan Spieth, combining a two-way miss off the tee and his magical recovery skills to grab a share of the lead in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s second 2022 playoff event. His man on the bag, Michael Greller, had brought his own trusty combo to Delaware, employing staunch optimism and pure common sense in his role as the partnership’s Edith Bunker.
GOLF
Centre Daily

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
NFL

