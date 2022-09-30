ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for $25 & This Legit Never Happens

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Sometimes I show up to dinner in a crop top and my extra flared crossover leggings and my friend will say, “Are you wearing yoga pants?” Like, no! They are my Aerie crossover leggings that I’ve adopted as pants and are incorporating into my everyday fashion life so please don’t question me about them! I mean, seriously, I’m obsessed. IDK how else to say it. I wear these pants probably a few times a week, and they’re honestly perfect for any occasion.

If you’re going on a long flight, they’re the perfect pant to look put together while still being comfy AF. If you’re going on a date, they’re the perfect pants to dress up with a crop tank and leather jacket and look effortlessly hot. And yes, if you’re out to dinner with your besties, they may not understand it right away, but ultimately they’ll see these are the perfect wear-to-dinner pants as well. I mean, they’ll stay comfortable as you eat and sit and when you stand up, they’ll look just as hot, effortlessly form-fitting to your body.



Crossover Leggings $25 (originally $44.95)

Buy Now

Okay have I convinced you of my obsession enough? Now that we’re on the same page I have to break some epic news to you. The crossover leggings are on sale for up to 44 percent off, and let me tell you: As someone who monitors sales for a living, this RARELY ever happens. Seriously, even on Aerie’s best sale days, the crossover leggings are the first item to be listed as “excluded” from the sale. So, if you’ve been wanting to pick up these leggings for yourself, GET THEM NOW.

Here are all the deets. Basically, Aerie is having a site wide sale that includes (for once!) the crossover leggings and crossover flares (my favorites). From now until Oct. 5, 2022 there’s a 30- to 40 percent off sale on all Aerie leggings. That means the crossover super flare legging s are just $38.46 (regularly $54.95) and the non-flared crossover leggings are just $25 (regularly $44.95). The non-flared $25 deal expires a few days earlier on Oct. 3, 2022.



Crossover Super Flare Leggings $38.46 (originally $54.95)

Buy Now

In addition, the rest of the site is on sale for 25- to 60 percent off. Everything in the Aerie collection is on sale, with the exception of undies and the lumberjane shirt. This site-wide sale expires on Oct. 18, 2022, so there’s plenty of time to add your favorites to your cart. Just keep in mind, certain sizes might sell out faster than others.

Now that you have all the deets go celebrate this sale as you see fit! I’m definitely going to pick up an extra pair of crossover leggings so I don’t have to wash my favorite pair as often. Seriously, IDK how I’ve survived with just one pair this long anyway.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Secret to Achieving Model-like Eyebrows Is This Under $10 Extreme Hold Brow Gel

If off-duty model is your vibe for fall, you’ve got to match the fashion to the beauty. Fluffy, feathered brows are always the key to mastering this look and the number one, most important makeup product that’s necessary to give your best Naomi or Adriana is a strong-hold eyebrow gel. Pencils and powder can, of course, help you achieve a fuller look, but the secret ingredient is a styler that’s going to hold your brows in place, all day look. Ahead of Prime Day, I’ve looked through the best deals on Amazon to ensure you score on products before they’re sold...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale

I’ve got good news and bad news: The end of summer came and went, but with the arrival of fall comes the consequential sales. Plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts to stock our fall wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s Friends & Family sale, you better act fast—time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (alongside others) for less. Make sure to use code FF30 at checkout to save 30 percent across the entire site. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far the brand’s most popular item,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Call This Eye Cream With 28,000 Perfect Ratings a ‘Fine Line Eraser’—Get It For $13 Ahead of October Prime Day

Whoever started the rumor that the more expensive a skincare product is, the better it works, needs a dose of reality. So many affordable skincare essentials that line the shelves of drugstores can do the trick without setting you back hundreds of dollars—just take a look at a $13 eye cream that’s got Amazon shoppers raving. The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream does everything you could possibly want an under-eye product to do: It diminishes the appearance of fine lines, lightens up dark circles and de-puffs problem areas. It manages to do all of this for the price of $15, which is already...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#The Crossover#Jewelry#Aerie
StyleCaster

The Queen’s Death Certificate Just Revealed Her Cause of Death & the Exact Time She Died

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting

A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
TRAVEL
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ For Free to See the Return of the Sanderson Sisters Almost 30 Years Later

If you loved the original movie, you may want to know how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online for free to see the return fo the Sanderson sisters 29 years later. Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which followed a villainous and comedic trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters—Winnie Sanderson, Mary Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson—who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Hocus Pocus 2 sees the Sanderson sisters accidentally become resurrected again by two teenagers, Becca and Izzy, as they celebrate Halloween and Becca’s 16th birthday. In an...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Salary: The Highest-Paid Actor Might Surprise You

The Walking Dead has been on TV for 10 seasons, and in that time, it’s become one of the most-watched series of the decade. (In its heyday, more than 17 million households tuned in each week to watch Rick and his crew fight zombies.) The Walking Dead cast salary has also changed a lot since the show premiered in October 2010. Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ $8.99+ Buy Now Before The Walking Dead season 1, cast members Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira were far from the household names they are today. After the show exploded, however, that’s a different story. While The Walking...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You

You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks  to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Chanel Perfume Is Still Available Today & More Affordable Than You’d Think

Marilyn Monroe has been making headlines recently (has she ever really been out of them?) thanks to Ana de Armas’ portrayal of the star in the Netflix film Blonde which came out on Sept. 28, 2022. If you haven’t seen it, let me tell you, it’s intense. Not only does the movie run for nearly three hours long, but it shows a lot of the (fictionalized for the film) abuse Monroe went through to achieve her stardom, which some might find triggering. It’s getting a lot of flack on TikTok and In reviews for making the alleged abuse that Monroe faced the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Justin From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is in More Than 1 Love Triangle—What to Know About Him

As one of the most popular contestants in Mexico this summer, Justin from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 was bound to be involved in a love triangle (or two.) But where is he now and who did he end up with? Justin Glaze is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. He was originally a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he was the runner-up. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Just Hired Divorce Lawyers—There’s No ‘Coming Back Now’

Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?  Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

This Powerful Exfoliating Serum Replaces 3 of My Skincare Products & We Have an Exclusive Discount

When I say my bathroom is overflowing with beauty products, I truly mean it. My skincare routine tends to be a little too complicated, too. And who has time for all that? So, when I discovered U Beauty’s Resurfacing Compound, it didn’t just add another step to my routine, it actually replaced at least three of them. This powerful multitasker has been out for a few years now and has become a skincare favorite for celebs, esthetician and influencers. It makes sense. Its founder is the latter. U Beauty was founded by OG influencer, “Bag Snob” Tina Craig. Back in the...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

TikTokers Say They’ve ‘Never Smelled This Good’ Thanks to this ‘Sexy’ New Perfume

As temperatures get cooler, I’m always thinking about what I want my signature fall scent to be. I want it to be heavier and longer-lasting than my summer scent without being overpowering. Well, it looks like some of my favorite TikTokers just found the go-to fragrance of the season: Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense. One creator even says it changed her life. Well, OK then! Let’s get to it. The first video I saw was from @hydrationceo, who wrote that this is the “spicy sexy floral” for fall. (Yes, I know. Groundbreaking.) “If you are into a very sexy, warm...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

David ‘Lost His Temper’ at Brooklyn After He Aired Their Family’s ‘Dirty Linen’ About Nicola & Victoria

A stern talk. David Beckham reportedly confronted Brooklyn Beckham about Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s drama. The veteran soccer player allegedly talked to his son about the public drama going on between the couples. According to a source to Daily Mail, David reportedly “read the riot act” to his son in regards to the dress drama. “I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened. He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her

As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Is a Libra in Love With You? How to Attract a Libra & Signs They May Be Falling For You

Are the wedding bells already ringing? When you fall for a Venus-ruled Libra, you may have immediate visions of commitment, marriage and more dancing before your eyes. After all, it is nearly impossible to resist this zodiac sign! Although you might be smitten, how do you know for sure if a Libra is in love with you, too? Who is Libra? Ruled by Venus—planet of love, beauty and friendship—Libra is the cardinal air sign who is unafraid of pioneering relationships and commitments. Like a mirror, Libra will often instinctively match the other. This also applies to someone if their sun, moon,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy