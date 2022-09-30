ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend.

Household hazardous waste collection is happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This is for Mahoning County households only.

Drop-off times will be based on the first letter of your last name:

A-F: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
G-N: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
O-Z: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Items accepted include:

  • Acids
  • Adhesives/tar
  • Aerosol cans
  • Antifreeze
  • Asbestos (double-bagged)
  • Automotive fluids
  • Bleach
  • Batteries (Car and household)
  • Caulks
  • Fire Extinguishers
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Fuels
  • Greases
  • Herbicides
  • Household cleaners
  • Insecticides
  • Lighter fluid
  • Mercury
  • Oil-based paint
  • Pesticides
  • Photo chemicals
  • poisons
  • Pool chemicals
  • Propane cylinders
  • Shellac
  • Solvents
  • Stains
  • Thinners
  • Used motor oil
  • Varnish
  • Wood preservatives

No explosives or pharmaceuticals will be accepted. There is also a five-gallon limit on all containers.

Latex paint will not be accepted. You can dispose of water-based paint by hardening it with sand or cat litter and placing it with regular household trash.

Tire recycling is happening at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fee.

All passenger tires are 50 cents (tires with rims are not accepted).

Semi tires are $10 each, and agricultural tires are $20 each.

No business or commercial collections will be accepted.

For more information contact Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526 or email at recycle@youngstownohio.gov .

