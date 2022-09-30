Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend.
Household hazardous waste collection is happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This is for Mahoning County households only.
Drop-off times will be based on the first letter of your last name:
A-F: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
G-N: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
O-Z: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Items accepted include:
- Acids
- Adhesives/tar
- Aerosol cans
- Antifreeze
- Asbestos (double-bagged)
- Automotive fluids
- Bleach
- Batteries (Car and household)
- Caulks
- Fire Extinguishers
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Fuels
- Greases
- Herbicides
- Household cleaners
- Insecticides
- Lighter fluid
- Mercury
- Oil-based paint
- Pesticides
- Photo chemicals
- poisons
- Pool chemicals
- Propane cylinders
- Shellac
- Solvents
- Stains
- Thinners
- Used motor oil
- Varnish
- Wood preservatives
No explosives or pharmaceuticals will be accepted. There is also a five-gallon limit on all containers.
Latex paint will not be accepted. You can dispose of water-based paint by hardening it with sand or cat litter and placing it with regular household trash.
Tire recycling is happening at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fee.
All passenger tires are 50 cents (tires with rims are not accepted).
Semi tires are $10 each, and agricultural tires are $20 each.
No business or commercial collections will be accepted.
