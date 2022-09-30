Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
KBUR
Gladstone, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Gladstone, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Illinois man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Friday, September 30th, at about 11:08 PM a Henderson County Deputy stopped a vehicle on Township Road 900 East in the Township of Gladstone after observing a male subject driving a vehicle and was known to be suspended.
Pen City Current
Task force gets FM woman on felony, other drug charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Felony and Misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig age 38, of Fort Madison, Iowa was arrested on 9/28/22 in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
Pen City Current
County tables Keokuk EMS facility purchase
LEE COUNTY - Lee County EMS Director Dennis Cosby said overtime at the county-owned ambulance is running higher this week due to extra staffing needs with Keokuk no longer having an Emergency Room in the city. At Monday's regular meeting, Cosby updated supervisors on how things were progressing with emergency...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
ourquadcities.com
Keokuk latest small Iowa city to lose its only hospital
KEOKUK, IOWA — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure. The closure means anyone in the...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for October 2, 2022
Gerald Schwarz (43) Quincy on a warrant for Unalwful Possession of Methamphetamine and new charges of operating vehicle with suspended registration, expired DL, and operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged/NTA. Robert M. Miller (60) Quincy for Public Indecency. Lodged.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
kciiradio.com
Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges
On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
Panel rejects $1M payouts to Iowa inmates given vaccine overdoses
A state board has rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year.
KCJJ
Washington County woman faces arson charge after allegedly throwing gasoline, lighter into occupied apartment
A Washington County woman faces an arson charge after she allegedly threw gasoline and a lighter into an occupied apartment. The Washington Police Department reports receiving a report on Friday, September 23rd that 37-year-old Jamie Hunt of Washington had broken a window and thrown gasoline and a lighter into an apartment at 2215 250th Street. Police say Hunt knew the apartment was occupied by workers in the process of cleaning the unit. Hunt lists an apartment in the building as her residence.
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – Jacob Bruce Fett, 43, Hillsboro
Jacob Bruce Fett, 43, of Hillsboro, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. He was born March 1, 1979, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Jimmy Ray and Janet (Haynes) Fett. Jacob was a 1997 graduate of Harmony High School. He was employed as a Leadman at...
aledotimesrecord.com
What's the impact of Galesburg's police shortage? Let's start with $271K in overtime
GALESBURG — A shortage of police officers is causing the Galesburg Police Department to log more overtime hours, costing the city more than $200,000 in overtime pay each year from 2020 to 2022. Russel Idle, Galesburg’s chief of police, said that total is “very high” considering it used to...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary - Dorothy Agnes Stuckwisch, 91, Warsaw
Dorothy Agnes Stuckwisch, 91, of Warsaw, IL, passed away at Montrose Health Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Dorothy was born on March 6, 1931, to Paul William Ellison and Agnes Elizabeth Kirchner on their farm in St. Patrick, MO. She graduated from St. Patrick High School and went to work at Sheller Globe in Keokuk. She remained there for 43 years.
