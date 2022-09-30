Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
I sued Walmart for $2.1million after cops charged me with theft over self-checkout error – how I was caught by a mistake
A WOMAN has successfully sued Walmart for their false accusations of thievery. She made one simple mistake during her trip to the store that has been costing lots of other shoppers money and legal hassle. Lesleigh Nurse's self-checkout machine had an error when she was checking out during a 2016...
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hunker.com
Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases
Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible
WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
Parents forced to quit jobs as nursery fees soar
Almost one in five parents are being forced to cut down their work days while others are having to quit their jobs entirely to take care of their children due to a crippling increase in nursery fees, a survey has found.The poll, commisionned by credit reference service Credit Karma, also revealed that a quarter of parents (24 per cent) are having to shell out a further £110 a month for childcare, while also shouldering increases in food, energy and other household bills.According to an audit of regional rises in nursery costs, parents living in London and the south east...
Costco's Billionaire Co-Founder Once Said He Would 'Kill' the CEO Who Wanted to Raise the Price of Its Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo. Now, the Company Reveals Its Stance Amid Inflation.
Costco's customer-first approach has helped the wholesale giant cultivate a loyal fan base over the years — one that expects reliable membership perks like the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo, which has remained at that price point since 1985. The company's co-founder Jim Sinegal even once famously said he'd "kill" Costco's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Things You Didn't Know About Costco
Some of these facts may surprise even the most dedicated Costco fan.
US stocks rise and bond yields drop after the UK government walks back part of its tax cut plan
UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed reports that the newly installed government would abandon its planned tax cuts for the rich.
DoorDash Customer Sparks Debate After Drivers Cancel Order Over $1.50 Tip
"DoorDash is a luxury and people are using their time, cars, and own money to bring you food," one commenter wrote. "No one owes you free delivery."
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants
As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
TikToker Moves to NYC Only to Realize Airbnb He Rented Was Already Occupied
Real estate scams are unfortunately a common occurrence in the property game, and folks who are looking for a place to stay, whether temporarily or long-term, have probably come across a few in the search for housing. And we're not just talking about the fact that corporations are buying up housing, or that Zillow has been accused of artificially driving up the prices of homes, either.
Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes
Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Complex
StockX Cancels Orders After $100 Coupon Leaks Overnight
UPDATED 10/2, 4:00 p.m.: Complex received the following statement from a StockX spokesperson in response to last night’s coupon leak and today's subsequent order cancelations. “At StockX, protecting the integrity of our marketplace is of the utmost importance to us. We recently discovered unauthorized use of a coupon code....
Welcome to Walmart Land, the retail giant’s attempt at entering the metaverse
If going into a Walmart in person isn’t your style, not to worry—Walmart is entering the “metaverse.” More specifically, it’s doing so within the immensely popular video game, Roblox, via a creatively titled project called… Walmart Land. As announced via Twitter and an official...
AOL Corp
Bulk orders of COVID-19 tests surge ahead of winter: Seller
Bulk orders for COVID-19 tests are on the rise as companies brace for a winter surge, said iPromo CEO Leo Friedman. He told Yahoo Finance that there's been a surge in orders for the two types of tests his company sells, with sales up 80% since the end of August compared to the summer months.
Comments / 0