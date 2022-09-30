ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Business
hunker.com

Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases

Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible

WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Parents forced to quit jobs as nursery fees soar

Almost one in five parents are being forced to cut down their work days while others are having to quit their jobs entirely to take care of their children due to a crippling increase in nursery fees, a survey has found.The poll, commisionned by credit reference service Credit Karma, also revealed that a quarter of parents (24 per cent) are having to shell out a further £110 a month for childcare, while also shouldering increases in food, energy and other household bills.According to an audit of regional rises in nursery costs, parents living in London and the south east...
RELATIONSHIPS
Entrepreneur

Costco's Billionaire Co-Founder Once Said He Would 'Kill' the CEO Who Wanted to Raise the Price of Its Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo. Now, the Company Reveals Its Stance Amid Inflation.

Costco's customer-first approach has helped the wholesale giant cultivate a loyal fan base over the years — one that expects reliable membership perks like the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo, which has remained at that price point since 1985. The company's co-founder Jim Sinegal even once famously said he'd "kill" Costco's...
BUSINESS
#Investors#Business Industry#Linus Business
Syracuse.com

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants

As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
BUSINESS
Distractify

TikToker Moves to NYC Only to Realize Airbnb He Rented Was Already Occupied

Real estate scams are unfortunately a common occurrence in the property game, and folks who are looking for a place to stay, whether temporarily or long-term, have probably come across a few in the search for housing. And we're not just talking about the fact that corporations are buying up housing, or that Zillow has been accused of artificially driving up the prices of homes, either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Complex

StockX Cancels Orders After $100 Coupon Leaks Overnight

UPDATED 10/2, 4:00 p.m.: Complex received the following statement from a StockX spokesperson in response to last night’s coupon leak and today's subsequent order cancelations. “At StockX, protecting the integrity of our marketplace is of the utmost importance to us. We recently discovered unauthorized use of a coupon code....
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Bulk orders of COVID-19 tests surge ahead of winter: Seller

Bulk orders for COVID-19 tests are on the rise as companies brace for a winter surge, said iPromo CEO Leo Friedman. He told Yahoo Finance that there's been a surge in orders for the two types of tests his company sells, with sales up 80% since the end of August compared to the summer months.
INDUSTRY

