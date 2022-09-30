ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long criminal history

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
#Shooting#Police#Drug Possession#Violent Crime#Ems#Sw 6th Avenue#Shawnee Co#Sheriff S Deputies
Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
Public Safety
kmmo.com

SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT

A Slater man was charged with a felony for assault after an incident on Sunday, October 2. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges

Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
