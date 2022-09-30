A Slater man was charged with a felony for assault after an incident on Sunday, October 2. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.

SLATER, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO