The Upper St. Clair High School mentor program hosted its 14th annual freshman field day on Sept. 22 at the high school stadium. Anna McElligott, Lauren Starr, Yoshna Venkataraman and Dakota Worstell, who serve as the Senior Leadership Team, spearheaded the event, which is designed to build and strengthen relationships among the ninth-graders.

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO