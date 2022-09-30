HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face one time and killing him at a gas station, officials say. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6:30 p.m. on September 27, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue got a call about a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot at a Chevron gas station. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

