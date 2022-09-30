Read full article on original website
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian's wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday. Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her...
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee...
Officials: Florida man arrested after allegedly punching man in face one time, killing him
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face one time and killing him at a gas station, officials say. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6:30 p.m. on September 27, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue got a call about a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot at a Chevron gas station. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Northern California police seek ‘person of interest’ in 5 murders committed since July
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Northern California are investigating a string of five murders since July that they believe have been the work of the same killer or killers. Stockton police officials have released a grainy surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. Authorities also announced last week that the city is providing a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
Florida teenager dead, two others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police
NEW YORK — A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County...
Stepmother kidnapped, castrated her stepson, deputies say
Stepmother kidnapped, castrated her stepson, deputies say A North Carolina woman is facing a list of charges after investigators said she kidnapped her stepson and castrated him. (NCD)
Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
