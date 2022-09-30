Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Some donors dive in at the inaugural dive at the Hubbard Pool, OH
In Hubbard businesses donated thousands to pay for new diving blocks for its community pool. After losing revenue during Ohio's COVID shutdown in 2020, the pool director Andrienne Poullas launched a fundraising campaign to. replace 22 year old diving blocks that could not be repaired. Business owners who donated $3.000...
WFMJ.com
Someplace Safe needs coat donations
A domestic violence shelter in Trumbull County is in need of winter coat donations for women and children. Families falling on difficult financial times and those in domestic violence situations right now are in need of support. Lauren Webb, director of Someplace Safe domestic violence services, says the shelter is...
New market to offer fresh produce in Warren
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is holding its grand opening of Mac’s Market Community Store to highlight fresh produce in Warren.
WFMJ.com
Parade, walk and rally kick off nonviolence week events in Youngstown
A parade of about a thousand people, floats, cars, and trucks kicked off Ohio Nonviolence Week in Youngstown. The peaceful walk and parade were started by students of Penny Wells' Sojourn to the Past more than a decade ago. About one thousand people took part in a nonviolent parade Including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Festival raising funds for memorial park canceled
A scheduled fundraiser to help fund a memorial park for the 10-year-old girl shot and killed on Youngstown's South Side last August has been canceled.
WFMJ.com
When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?
In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
Firefighters battle flames in Trumbull County home
Crews were called to the 4900 block of State Route 46 around 3:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Ukrainian refugees learn English at Youngstown charity
Ukrainian refugees are finding a home in the Youngstown area, since their homes were invaded by Russia over the past year. Many are finding help adjusting to the American way of life, thanks to a special local program. "We are immersing in the American culture, language, every American," said Vasiliki...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool receives funds to replace water pipes
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the City of East Liverpool on Tuesday, October 4, to replace water pipes in the city. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The...
wksu.org
The waters of the Mahoning River may be cleaner, but are they safe?
When Lauren Schroeder first came to Youngstown State University in 1968, there were no fish in the Mahoning River. Only pollution-tolerant organisms, such as worms, could live there. The mills used its water to cool their steel processes and then dumped it back into the river, along with truckloads of...
Local dance academy mourns passing of alum
A well-known ballerina who began her career in Youngstown has passed away.
butlerradio.com
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend
Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls man invents flying electric bike
Electric bikes have become more and more popular over the years, but a Newton Falls man is taking that concept to new heights - literally!. "There is nothing like that feeling when you break free from the ground," says Kurt Fister. "You feel yourself leaving Earth and it's the most incredible feeling of freedom you could ever have."
WFMJ.com
Firefighters return to Valley after search and rescue following Florida hurricane
After working five days searching for survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida, a team of firefighters began the journey back to the Mahoning Valley on Monday. Firefighters from Calcutta, Liverpool Township, and Milton Township left for the Fort Myers Beach area last Thursday to assist in Operation Hurricane Ian Search & Rescue for Fort Myers Beach.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 4th
Vindicator file photo / October 4, 1956 | Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan signed a sewer rental ordinance 66 years ago that doubled the water bill for Youngstowners bill to finance a new sewage treatment and disposal plant. Members of his cabinet, from left, were Water Commissioner Dominic Gambrell, City Engineer James C. Ryan, Law Director Felix Mika, and Finance Director Nicholas P. Bernard.
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
27 First News
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
WFMJ.com
Multiple vaccine clinics to be held in Trumbull County during week of October 3
Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of October 3. All vaccines as well as boosters will be offered at these clinics. The clinics will be held on the following dates and times at the following locations:. - Monday, October 3:...
Comments / 0