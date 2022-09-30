ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Some donors dive in at the inaugural dive at the Hubbard Pool, OH

In Hubbard businesses donated thousands to pay for new diving blocks for its community pool. After losing revenue during Ohio's COVID shutdown in 2020, the pool director Andrienne Poullas launched a fundraising campaign to. replace 22 year old diving blocks that could not be repaired. Business owners who donated $3.000...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Someplace Safe needs coat donations

A domestic violence shelter in Trumbull County is in need of winter coat donations for women and children. Families falling on difficult financial times and those in domestic violence situations right now are in need of support. Lauren Webb, director of Someplace Safe domestic violence services, says the shelter is...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?

In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Ukrainian refugees learn English at Youngstown charity

Ukrainian refugees are finding a home in the Youngstown area, since their homes were invaded by Russia over the past year. Many are finding help adjusting to the American way of life, thanks to a special local program. "We are immersing in the American culture, language, every American," said Vasiliki...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

East Liverpool receives funds to replace water pipes

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the City of East Liverpool on Tuesday, October 4, to replace water pipes in the city. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
butlerradio.com

Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms

Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man invents flying electric bike

Electric bikes have become more and more popular over the years, but a Newton Falls man is taking that concept to new heights - literally!. "There is nothing like that feeling when you break free from the ground," says Kurt Fister. "You feel yourself leaving Earth and it's the most incredible feeling of freedom you could ever have."
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 4th

Vindicator file photo / October 4, 1956 | Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan signed a sewer rental ordinance 66 years ago that doubled the water bill for Youngstowners bill to finance a new sewage treatment and disposal plant. Members of his cabinet, from left, were Water Commissioner Dominic Gambrell, City Engineer James C. Ryan, Law Director Felix Mika, and Finance Director Nicholas P. Bernard.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
MASURY, OH

