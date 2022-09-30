Read full article on original website
The '90s restaurants Houstonians miss the most, from 59 Diner to Eatzi's
From 59 Diner to Eatzi's, here are the old-timey hot spots that inspire nostalgia for locals.
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
The 10 Best Foodie Cities in America. Where Did Houston Rank on The List?
If you're looking for a getaway in a place with EPIC FOOD, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at 182 U.S. cities and ranked them based on their "foodie" appeal. They weighed 29 different factors, including the cost of restaurants and groceries . . . the number, diversity, and quality of gourmet options . . . and the local food, including food trucks and farmer's markets.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
Deadly brain cancer patient thankful for alternative offered by doctors testing out new treatment
Is it possible that magnetic energy may be used to kill cancerous cells? That's the question a Houston doctor and his team posed, which led them to this promising invention.
‘I felt scared’: United flight attendant blindsided by ovarian cancer diagnosis after having her ovaries removed
HOUSTON – Dima Kourdie is a flight attendant instructor. When you think of the most terrifying emergencies, she’s prepared: emergency evacuations, fires in flight, heart attacks, etc. She’s prepared for many emergencies, but she wasn’t prepared for cancer at just 21 years old. “I felt pity...
Miss Texas makes history as first Filipino American to win Miss USA 2022
'Crying tears of joy.'
Texan near Houston claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
Texans seem divided on how to keep schools safe, survey finds
HOUSTON - A new poll finds broad support for making Texas schools safe, but respondents were divided about how to make that happen. Researchers at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University presented nine proposed policies and asked participants what impact they believe those policies would have. Their findings...
The Nightcap debuts Oct. 10
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is debuting a new half-hour late-night show about subjects it called taboo. The show, called The Nightcap, will be hosted by Carolina Sanchez and will "explore all the taboo and provocative topics that television often avoids." The show will feature interviews with newsmakers and celebrities visiting its signature pink couch to share their opinions on controversial topics.
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment
HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?
If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
