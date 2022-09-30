ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

The 10 Best Foodie Cities in America. Where Did Houston Rank on The List?

If you're looking for a getaway in a place with EPIC FOOD, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at 182 U.S. cities and ranked them based on their "foodie" appeal. They weighed 29 different factors, including the cost of restaurants and groceries . . . the number, diversity, and quality of gourmet options . . . and the local food, including food trucks and farmer's markets.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
City
Missouri City, TX
Local
Texas Health
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Eyesight#Cataract Surgery#Houston Cataracts#Whitsett Vision Group
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Community Impact Houston

Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texans seem divided on how to keep schools safe, survey finds

HOUSTON - A new poll finds broad support for making Texas schools safe, but respondents were divided about how to make that happen. Researchers at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University presented nine proposed policies and asked participants what impact they believe those policies would have. Their findings...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

The Nightcap debuts Oct. 10

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is debuting a new half-hour late-night show about subjects it called taboo. The show, called The Nightcap, will be hosted by Carolina Sanchez and will "explore all the taboo and provocative topics that television often avoids." The show will feature interviews with newsmakers and celebrities visiting its signature pink couch to share their opinions on controversial topics.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
HOUSTON, TX
107 JAMZ

Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?

If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
BAYTOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy