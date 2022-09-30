Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WTRF
McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday,...
WTRF
Bossi and Chang set for All-American Championships
The doubles pair of sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang of the West Virginia University tennis team head to Cary, North Carolina, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Women’s All-American Championships from Oct. 5-9, at the Cary Tennis Center. Live streams of the matches will be available...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Plitzuweit, staff get unconventional during practice
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While each head coach puts his or her own spin on how their team operates on game day and in practice, there are some commonalities that almost all teams follow. When it comes to film breakdown, the rule of thumb for basketball coaches has been to...
WTRF
WVU’s CJ Donaldson recovering from injury, remains in concussion protocol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown has provided an update on the status of running back CJ Donaldson. The true freshman was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s 38-20 loss to Texas. After undergoing some tests, Donaldson was later cleared to travel home with the team that same night.
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WTRF
Mountaineers looking for improvements entering bye week
“We’ve got kind of a half a bye week, not a real bye week, but kind of a half a bye week,” Neal Brown said. “We need some time to regroup. We got to get better, we know that.”. The Mountaineers have a sub-.500 record, and are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
WTRF
Linsly Claims OVAC 1A/3A Girls Soccer Championship
BLEMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Linsly Cadets went head-to-head against the Wheeling Central Knights. The OVAC championship was held at Red Devils Stadium. The Cadets would pull ahead early on, scoring two goals before the thirty-second minute. Linsly shut out the Knights 2-0 and was named OVAC 1A/3A champs.
WTRF
October 2022 is officially “Active People, Healthy Nation” Month
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Heart Walk last week raised $73,000 of their $100,00 goal with over 300 walkers. A new initiative in Wheeling is putting West Virginia on the map with the American Heart Association. The CDC leads a national initiative called “Active People, Healthy Nation”...
WTRF
Edgington Lane Playground receiving $500,000 in renovations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project. Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTRF
Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
Comments / 0