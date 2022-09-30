Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Centre Daily
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Centre Daily
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
Centre Daily
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?
The more things change, the more they stay the same. After suffering its third straight loss, the Washington Commanders found themselves in the same spot as last week in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings at 30th. The only teams keeping Washington out of the cellar are the Carolina Panthers and...
Centre Daily
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Unless you spent the past NFL offseason living under a rock, you are well aware of the numerous blockbuster trades that took place. Among the league-altering receiver trades was a trade that saw a franchise quarterback on the move. That trade?. Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was off to...
Centre Daily
Commanders Betting Odds: Where Does Jahan Dotson Rank For Rookie of the Year?
Jahan Dotson is on pace currently to finish top three in receptions, and No. 1 in receiving touchdowns by a rookie receiver in Washington Commanders franchise history. His first-quarter performance has him as 20/1 odds currently to become this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year. An award last won by...
Centre Daily
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady’s Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons could "easily'' be undefeated right now, asserts rookie receiver Drake London. Atlanta started the 2022 NFL season by losing to the New Orleans Saints by just one point, 27-26 in Week 1. So ... check. In Week 2, Atlanta lost to the Rams, 30-27. So ... check.
Centre Daily
Progress Report: Which Buccaneers are Making the Grade Through One Quarter?
Every NFL season, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set out to solve the same equation. To find the right balance and chemistry between offense, defense, and special teams. If they get it right, they get to add a Lombardi Trophy to the franchise's books. If not, then they reset and come back next year with the same problem in front of them as before.
Centre Daily
Eagles Expected to Add Kicker to Practice Squad
The Eagles opened a practice squad spot on Tuesday, releasing tight end Dalton Keene. It is expected to be filled by former University of Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, per NFL Media. There were several injuries in the win over the Jaguars, including starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo.
Centre Daily
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most...
Centre Daily
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
Centre Daily
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley’s Scheme: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts are in panic mode after an ugly 1-2-1 start to the 2022 season. While a lot of things are doom and gloom with this team, there have been some reasons to remain optimistic in this young season. Second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye is beginning to show out...
Centre Daily
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson Playing Well Despite Lack Of Home Run Plays
Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson burst onto the college football scene with a 70-yard touchdown reception in last year’s win at Minnesota, which marked the first of his school freshman record 19 scores in 2021. The end zone has been a bit harder to come by this...
Centre Daily
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
Centre Daily
Nola Sets Single-Season Phillies Franchise Record
Aaron Nola was dominant against the Houston Astros on Monday night. So dominant, in fact, that he helped the Philadelphia Phillies shutout the Astros to clinch their first postseason berth in eleven years. He also helped himself make his way into the Phillies franchise record books. With a nine-strikeout, zero-walk...
Comments / 0