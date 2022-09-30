ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ALTA to launch support group for kids exposed to violence

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Alta Head Start is launching a support group for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 who have been exposed to violence in their neighborhoods.

The Supporting Adolescents Facing Environmental Risks, or SAFER group, is free and open to the public.

The group will meet on Tuesday nights, and its first meeting will be Oct. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. at ALTA Behavioral Health Care, 711 Belmont Ave.

Group members will learn coping skills, relaxation techniques and will also be able to support each other as a group, a news release from ALTA said.

Joe Shorokey, Chief Executive Officer of ALTA Health Care Group, said the reason the program is free is because they want it open to as many people as possible.

“In light of recent youth violence throughout the community, we felt it was more important than ever to support our youth who are facing these challenges,” Shorokey said.

For more information, contact ALTA at 330-793-2487.

