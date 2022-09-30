Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When I think of Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas, one of the strongest memories that come to mind is watching the classic Peanuts TV specials associated with each holiday. While I can’t watch those specials year round, I do want to carry a bit of that memory close by, and Cariuma has released several pairs of sneakers that allow me to do exactly that. The Cariuma X Peanuts collaboration has a number of shoes featuring artwork and graphics showing off characters from the Peanuts franchise. This includes two unique designs each featuring the ever-lovable Snoopy.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO