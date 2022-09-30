Read full article on original website
Related
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re."
Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series
Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
‘The Mole’ Revives a Reality TV Classic, With Too Much Self-Awareness: TV Review
The first two seasons of “The Mole” came at a remarkable moment for the genre of reality TV. Premiering in 2001, the series was made during that brief and delicate time when competitors on mainstream broadcast unscripted series hadn’t yet figured out how to slip into the roles with which we’re familiar. Tasked with determining who among their number was sabotaging group challenges, the show’s cast members allowed themselves to be, well, themselves — ragged and un-telegenic and embarrassingly earnest and real. Eventually retooled into an all-celebrities format, the show lost what made it special and went away, but fans...
Review: Lambchop Shares New Proverbs From ‘The Bible’
If there’s one thing that’s remained consistent about Lambchop it’s their abject inconsistency. An ever-shifting collective, helmed by the band’s sole constant, Kurt Wagner, its members have never been hesitant about diving deeply into varied textures that descend well below the surface of melody and mayhem. Given the album title and names of certain songs—“Whatever, Mortal,” “A Major Minor Drag,” “Dylan at the Mousetrap,” “Police Dog Blues,” etc.—the mystery is thickened throughout, and even a close listen to the lyrics doesn’t necessarily offer any insight into Wagner’s mindset. Nevertheless, the music is consistently compelling, making one willing to follow those sounds to whatever pull and parameters they might lead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
prestigeonline.com
Arbiters of Style: Khai Ling Ho on her musical aspirations
Daring, fashion-forward and passionate for all things beautiful, Khai Ling Ho is without a doubt one of the new faces of luxury. Crystal Lee goes behind the curtain to uncover the woman behind the perfectly curated digital feeds. Since she was crowned Miss World Singapore last October 2021, Khai Ling...
Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly
Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
Daily Beast
Good Grief! This Cariuma X Peanuts Collab Is Pure Nostalgia
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When I think of Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas, one of the strongest memories that come to mind is watching the classic Peanuts TV specials associated with each holiday. While I can’t watch those specials year round, I do want to carry a bit of that memory close by, and Cariuma has released several pairs of sneakers that allow me to do exactly that. The Cariuma X Peanuts collaboration has a number of shoes featuring artwork and graphics showing off characters from the Peanuts franchise. This includes two unique designs each featuring the ever-lovable Snoopy.
nftplazas.com
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Evgeni Silman
Welcome to CryptoArt Sundays! This week we catch up with the incredibly talented NFT artist Evgeni Silman. I found Evgeni’s art while doing one of my favorite things – scrolling through MakersPlace on the hunt for cool artists!. Evgeni is a a software developer with a passion for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
Beautiful Dreamer Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
I thought of it every day. I thought of my dear mother. I'd know Mum was beside me. Well that certainly made my day.
hypebeast.com
Andra Ursuţa Creates Haunting Artwork That Comment on Mortality, Loss and Grief
Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
intheknow.com
Megan Smith is the designer and creator of the sustainable, women’s contemporary brand, Megan Renee
Megan Smith (@__meganrenee___) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose bold and vibrant clothing from her contemporary womenswear brand, Megan Renee, is heavily inspired by her background and immediate environment. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Smith shares how her passion for sustainability and self-expression, along with her belief in the transformative power of fashion, inform her design process.
poemhunter.com
There Beneath The Sun Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
Beautiful poetry. Great flow and rhyming. Loved it. This poem has not been translated into any other language yet.
The Best High-End Audio Setups for the Most Discerning Music Lovers
Listening to great music on a superior sound system is one of life’s sublime pleasures, and once you’ve been bitten by the audio bug, it’s impossible go back to soundbars and earbuds. At its best, a carefully assembled system can paint a spellbinding sonic landscape. While home theaters employ surround sound for maximum effect, most serious music listeners prefer a stereophonic setup with left and right speakers to replicate the experience of hearing real performers in a real venue. Approaches to speaker, electronics and turntable design are almost as varied as the products themselves, and both subjective impressions and objective measurements...
themarginalian.org
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic
In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
poemhunter.com
Comments / 0