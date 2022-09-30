ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener

Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
NECN

Celtics Mailbag: Teammates Think Sam Hauser Could Surprise This Season

Forsberg's Mailbag: Could Sam Hauser be Celtics' biggest surprise? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics opened preseason play with a 41-point thumping of the Charlotte Hornets. We ripped open the mailbag in the aftermath expecting to find plenty of Green Kool-Aid-fueled overreactions, and ... J.D. Davison. Hall...
NECN

Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Dominant Win vs. Hornets to Begin Preseason

Brown leads Celtics to dominant win vs. Hornets to begin preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics already appear to be in midseason form. Whether it was energetic defense, hot 3-point shooting, crisp ball movement or diving on the floor for loose balls, the Celtics came ready to play in their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
NECN

Jaylen Brown Raves About Malcolm Brogdon's Fit With Celtics After Debut Win

Brown raves about Brogdon's fit with Celtics after debut win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Brogdon's performance in Sunday's preseason opener was probably exactly what the Boston Celtics envisioned he'd bring to the table when they acquired him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers over the offseason.
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Sports
NECN

Watch Blake Griffin Greet Jaylen Brown After Celtics' Reported Signing

WATCH: Blake Griffin, Jaylen meet as new reported C's teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin's final games of the 2022 postseason with the Brooklyn Nets came against the Boston Celtics, and now he's switching sides. Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Celtics on Friday,...
