Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed A Big Penalty On Georgia Last Night

The Georgia Bulldogs were seconds away from losing their No. 1 ranking on Saturday night, and maybe they should've. Per ESPN Radio's Tim McKernan, refs missed a pretty blatant false start on a Georgia wide receiver on a fourth-down conversion. McKernan's followers reacted to the missed call on social media.
The Spun

Look: This Random Stetson Bennett Graphic Is Going Viral

Stetson Bennett is a quarterback for the University of Georgia football team. Oh, and did you know that his great grandfather was a moonshiner and Baptist preacher?. That's exactly the message ESPN portrayed in a random Stetson Bennett graphic this Saturday night. The Worldwide Leader displayed that graphic during the...
WRDW-TV

Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
11Alive

17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
WGAU

Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga

There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
iheart.com

GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400

When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
