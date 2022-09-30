Read full article on original website
Look: Refs Missed A Big Penalty On Georgia Last Night
The Georgia Bulldogs were seconds away from losing their No. 1 ranking on Saturday night, and maybe they should've. Per ESPN Radio's Tim McKernan, refs missed a pretty blatant false start on a Georgia wide receiver on a fourth-down conversion. McKernan's followers reacted to the missed call on social media.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Upset alert? Georgia players visibly angry with each other in sideline meltdown at Mizzou
Georgia players were visibly upset in the first half at Missouri as the Bulldogs fell behind 10-0, and made several miscues, including on the touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Tyler Stephens. Jamon Dumas-Johnson appeared to be the most upset on a shot from SEC Network of the Georgia sidelines....
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
Columbia, Mo. — Tempers were running high even before kickoff on Saturday night. Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour and Nazir Stackhouse got into a pregame confrontation with several members of the Missouri team. A punch by a Missouri player was thrown, though it was not clear which player threw it.
rockmnation.com
Missouri vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts and more
Mizzou’s first non-11:00 am kick-off since their first game and the opponent is... Top Overall Ranked and Reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs! Yay!. Obviously it’s a big task ahead, but at least Mizzou gets do try it all at home with a big crowd and at night!. After...
Look: This Random Stetson Bennett Graphic Is Going Viral
Stetson Bennett is a quarterback for the University of Georgia football team. Oh, and did you know that his great grandfather was a moonshiner and Baptist preacher?. That's exactly the message ESPN portrayed in a random Stetson Bennett graphic this Saturday night. The Worldwide Leader displayed that graphic during the...
thecutoffnews.com
SEC Network, ESPN channels go dark on DISH Network affecting Mizzou, Georgia football
SEC Network, ESPN and all Disney-owned channels were no longer available Saturday on Dish Network and Dish's streaming service Sling TV. The channels are no longer available as a result of an expiration of a carriage agreement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter say that the...
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
WRDW-TV
Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Gwinnett lineman, family loses home in early morning fire
DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County lineman who has aided Florida during several crises leaving them without power is now in need himself. Tommy and Kristin Ledford and their two children woke up around 5 a.m. to the smoke alarms in their Dacula home going off. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
Athens-Clarke library closes after bed bugs found on chair
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Public Library on Baxter Street will be temporarily closed after officials found bed bugs inside the building. The library said it found bed bugs on a chair located on the second floor Thursday and closed the building for visitors and staff safety. “Someone spotted...
Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga
There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
Comments / 0