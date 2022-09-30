ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Langford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bleach
TheWrap

Florence Pugh Worries Over Fasting Irish Girl in Eerie First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ (Video)

Lurid mysteries abound in Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest feature, “The Wonder.”. Starring “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Little Women” Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as an nurse tasked with caring for an ailing 11-year-old girl who’s inexplicably not eaten in four months, the first trailer showcases an atmospheric, 19th century tale with eerie twists and turns as Pugh nurse, the girl’s family and the townspeople around them fights to determine the young girl’s secret.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)

Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy