Netflix Is the No. 1 Streamer to Watch for the Most In-Demand Video Game Adaptations | Charts
The streaming frontrunner's catalog includes seven of the 10 most popular series based on gaming IP
‘Dahmer’ Enters Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 Most Popular Shows List
The controversy-riddled series has also become the second most-watched English language show in a week after "Stranger Things 4"
Oscar-Nominated Screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins Form Creative Film Partnership With Netflix
Oscar-nominated screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have formed a creative partnership to write feature films for Netflix, the streamer said Tuesday. No other details were specified for how many films or years the partnership would last. Together the two are already working on a film called “War Of 84” for Netflix.
The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022
From Viking epics to hilarious comedies
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
Velma Finally Allowed to Be Openly Gay in Warner Bros Film ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’
Jinkies! Brainy Scooby Gang member Velma is finally allowed to be gay in the new Warner Bros. Animated movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” Some fans couldn’t be happier after James Gunn‘s attempt 20 years ago was shot down. Clips from the upcoming movie, which hit digital...
Frasier is back in the building: sequel series greenlit at Paramount+
Streaming service going ahead with 10 episodes, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Frasier Crane, but other original cast members remain unconfirmed
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
Meghan Markle Tackles Hollywood’s ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women in Podcast Return
Meghan Markle returned to her Spotify podcast “Archetypes” on Tuesday and in an episode called “The Demystification of the Dragon Lady” tackled the “toxic stereotyping” of Asian women in movies like “Austin Powers,” “Kill Bill” and “Full Metal Jacket.”
Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show
Strong is currently in Los Angeles performing in a play, but her absence from the Season 48 premiere credits confused people
Abbi Jacobson Says They’re Still ‘Waiting to See’ on a ‘League of Their Own’ Season 2 Renewal
In a spoiler-filled conversation with TheWrap, the co-creator and star also talked about which film cast members she'd like to have in future seasons
Florence Pugh Worries Over Fasting Irish Girl in Eerie First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ (Video)
Lurid mysteries abound in Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest feature, “The Wonder.”. Starring “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Little Women” Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as an nurse tasked with caring for an ailing 11-year-old girl who’s inexplicably not eaten in four months, the first trailer showcases an atmospheric, 19th century tale with eerie twists and turns as Pugh nurse, the girl’s family and the townspeople around them fights to determine the young girl’s secret.
What the $58 Million Success of the ‘Avatar’ Re-Release Says About Who Will See ‘Way of Water’
The Na'vi have gained a foothold with younger generations, and there's a global demand to see James Cameron's sequel in 3D
How the 2022 Fall Broadcast TV Premieres Stack Up in Ratings (Photos)
So far, Fox's "Monarch" is the top-rated premiere of the season, but NBC has the most shows in the Top 10
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Kills’ Lead the Most Anticipated Movies of October | Chart
David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" and Harry Styles-starrer "My Policeman" also make the Top 10 list
Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)
Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
‘Firefly Lane’ With Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke to End With Season 2
The show returns in two parts, the first premiering Dec. 2 on Netflix
Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Becomes a Hostage Situation in Trailer for Action-Rom-Com ‘Shotgun Wedding’ (Video)
Armie Hammer was originally set to star in the Prime Video original. Jennifer Lopez straddles the action and romantic comedy genres in her next film “Shotgun Wedding,” and the first trailer promises a laugh-filled, high-octane affair. Kind of like “Die Hard” at a wedding. Lopez and...
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal, Beyoncé Producers Nova Wav Join TheGrill
Top executives from Paramount, WME, Lionsgate and IMAX also join WrapPRO's annual business conference
