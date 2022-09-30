Read full article on original website
Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
Findlay schools receive $100K grant for active shooter response system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Safety in school is a priority for parents and guardians, so in addition to a new declaration for School Safety month, a community grant in Findlay is bringing in new tools to keep schools secure. The Findlay City School board unanimously approved the purchase and installation...
Defiance, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
13abc.com
Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
13abc.com
Toledo Tomorrow, TPS to hold annual College Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Tomorrow and Toledo Public Schools have partnered to host the district’s annual College Fair on Monday. The College Fair will take place on Oct. 3 at the University of Toledo Student Union. According to TPS, more than 600 TPS high school students will attend...
fcnews.org
WHS class meets for 70th reunion
Members of the Wauseon High School Class of 1952 met Sept. 10 at Ryan’s Restaurant in Wauseon for their 70th class reunion. Pictured are Merle Aeschliman, Lois (Bixler) Germann, Joyce (Swart) Jackson, Hal Griffin, Mary Ellen (Croninger) Todd, and Melvin Grisier.
13abc.com
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
swantonenterprise.com
Area golfers compete at sectional tournaments
TOLEDO — The Fulton County area saw some strong performances but could only manage a pair of individual qualifiers out of the Division II boys sectional golf tournament held at Heatherdowns Country Club in Toledo Thursday. Those spots went to Cahle Roth and Luke Rosebrook of Archbold, each tying...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged in alleged double stabbing attempt
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is currently facing charges after she allegedly attempted to stab two people last week. According to court records, Madison Gibson, 23, was charged with felonious assault with a weapon after two victims had to be treated for knife wounds. The incident happened on...
13abc.com
TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
13abc.com
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
13abc.com
Alzheimer’s Association funds research at the University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is expected to climb to nearly 13 million. This weekend, you have a chance to help change those numbers. The Toledo Walk To End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday at Promenade Park in...
Ohio man dies while in school drop-off line, found hours later
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man’s body, parked in a vehicle at a Toledo elementary school drop-off line, went unnoticed for at least six hours, his family said. According to WTOL, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson into Longfellow Elementary School and then returned to his vehicle parked in the area for drop-offs on Sept. 19.
13abc.com
Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
13abc.com
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”. “On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ. TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will...
Lima man gets six years for shooting
LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating stabbing, alleged assault
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing and an alleged assault that may be connected, officials said. According to police records, one person was hospitalized in a stabbing early Saturday morning and the victim in that case may have assaulted three others. Police were dispatched to reports...
13abc.com
Structure fire on April Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
13abc.com
Bowling Green considers adding reproductive health to its discrimination ordinance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aspects of reproductive health, from abortions to birth control to pregnancy, may soon be protected under the laws governing Bowling Green. The Bowling Green City Council will have a first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s unlawful discrimination rules to include reproductive health, on top of race, sex and other identities.
