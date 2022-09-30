Read full article on original website
Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
Amarillo Man Threatens Feds, Police, Various Groups Before Arrest
It's a new week, and that means it's time to file another one under the #onlyinamarillo files. This one is an absolute doozy of one though. Before I begin on this one, I just want to state that I agree there could be some mental issues going on here and that should be considered and taken into account. Then again, there may not be and he's just an angry dude. Either is possible.
VIDEO: DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
VIDEO: High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future. VIDEO: Amarillo Domestic Violence Coalition to host Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 9 hours ago. VIDEO: Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday. Updated: 9 hours...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 2022 Ram 2500 found
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has found the stolen vehicle. The 2022 Ram 2500 has been located and recovered.
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.
Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
VIDEO: Crews working on road improvement from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue
VIDEO - Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas. VIDEO - Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas. Updated: 8 hours ago. VIDEO: DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson...
Amarillo Fire releases details on recent written exam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released the details from its most recent written exam session that occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. According to a news release from the department, 91 participants took the test on Oct. 1, with 53 of the members passing the test. […]
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins
If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas. TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year. “Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day...
City of Canyon meeting today to make Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill a park
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be gathering at the Commission Chambers of City Hall to discuss multiple agenda items, one of them being the Trails of Buffalo Hill. The meeting will be today at 4:30 p.m., discussing the property know as Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill...
Amarillo Fire Department fundraising for Panhandle and national organizations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department raised more than $55,000 this year during the Fill the Boot Campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and they are already working on their next fundraiser. The Amarillo Firefighters have started selling their Breast Cancer awareness pink shirts. The proceeds made...
UPDATE: Left lanes of US 87 reopened in both directions
UPDATE (2:35 p.m.) TxDOT reports that the left lanes of US 87 have reopened in both directions. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced that US 87 is closed on Monday due to multiple fires in the area. TxDOT detailed that US 87 at Amarillo Creek is closed in both directions and that drivers should […]
‘It’s in the heart of Amarillo’: First Responder Memorial kick starting fundraising to build memorial
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of AJ Swope began fundraising this month for the First Responder Memorial. “We want people to get excited and become involved in making this happen,” says Gary Pitner, board member, Friends of AJ Swope. The First Responder Memorial project recently received a $20,000...
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings
Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
