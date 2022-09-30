ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Tri-State Fair Shooter Charged

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged with assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair last Monday,. Texas Ranger officials say Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll. The complaint states that on September 19, Suarez and another man got into a...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Man Threatens Feds, Police, Various Groups Before Arrest

It's a new week, and that means it's time to file another one under the #onlyinamarillo files. This one is an absolute doozy of one though. Before I begin on this one, I just want to state that I agree there could be some mental issues going on here and that should be considered and taken into account. Then again, there may not be and he's just an angry dude. Either is possible.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Potter County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tri State#State Fair#Violent Crime
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins

If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas. TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year. “Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day...
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department fundraising for Panhandle and national organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department raised more than $55,000 this year during the Fill the Boot Campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and they are already working on their next fundraiser. The Amarillo Firefighters have started selling their Breast Cancer awareness pink shirts. The proceeds made...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings

Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy