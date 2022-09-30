ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Cohesiveness has to be on a thousand’: Kevin Garnett wonders who’ll step up as leaders for the Celtics following Ime Udoka’s suspension

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"Dark times show true self in personnel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEfqk_0iGwAPAq00
Kevin Garnett spoke out about the scandal surrounding his former team.

The Celtics were thrown a major wrench in their direction just days before they kicked off training camp when coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to multiple violations of team policy.

While the Celtics named Joe Mazzulla the interim coach in Udoka’s absence, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett still has one big question for his former squad entering the season: Who is going to lead them now? Appearing with Paul Pierce, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson on a show previewing the upcoming season for Showtime Basketball, Garnett wondered if either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown will step up as leaders amidst the chaos.

“The locker room, the cohesiveness has to be on a thousand,” Garnett said. “Just think about it, your ‘hoorah,’ your gas, your real leader, your general is not going to be there for a whole year. Just think about all that promise, all that investment they took on getting to the Finals and what that year was like. You’ve all been there. It’s hard as [expletive] to get to the Finals.

“Think about going home as a loser or going home on vacation and every time you see somebody being reminded of that [expletive]. Then, you come in here to this. Dark times show true self in personnel. This is when people step up and this is when you come out and grow wings.”

Jackson agreed with Garnett.

“I think the biggest thing for them is they’re going to have to find out during the game [who the leader is],” he said. “Marcus Smart has a strong personality, but you’re not the star on this team. When it comes down to it and nobody’s listening to the new coach, who is going to have the loudest voice? That’s going to be a factor.”

The panel was in agreement that newcomer Malcolm Brogdon was a good addition for the Celtics and could be the leadership voice needed to help guide them past the Udoka situation. Though Pierce wondered what could happen with the veteran guard due to a new coach coming in.

“Thing is, when your coach is gone, your coach has an idea on how he was to use [him],” Pierce said. “So, how do you implement guys like Brogdon and the new guys you bring in because Udoka said, ‘All right, we’re going to bring him in and use him like this.'”

Pierce believes that Mazzulla should keep the system that Udoka had in place last season due to the success it had. As for his original opposition against the suspension, Pierce explained why he took that stance while sitting with Barnes, who changed his opinion from defending Udoka to expressing concern about the coach’s actions.

“I’m going to speak about it in your defense though because you talked about it based on what you heard,” Pierce said to Barnes. “I spoke on it based on what the facts were at the time. So, even if I didn’t know or you didn’t know all the facts, this is what was presented to us. So, I’m going to speak on that. Whatever facts were presented to us, that’s what we speak on. Until you know more, and maybe you know more inside than anybody else, but all I can speak on is the facts that were given to everybody.”

The Celtics open up their preseason on Sunday against the Hornets and begin the regular season on Oct. 18 against the 76ers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When it comes to what Ime Udoka did to get suspended, Celtics' Marcus Smart says 'we don't know anything'

You might expect proximity to bring clarity to the players on the Boston Celtics regarding the misdeeds behind the scenes of head coach Ime Udoka that resulted in his suspension for the 2022-23 NBA season. But according to a new interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, veteran point guard Marcus Smart suggests that it’s actually even less clear for the players what happened.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Stephen Jackson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Marcus Smart
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Cohesiveness#Showtime Basketball
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."

The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

Evan Turner Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Superstar Said He'd Like To "Disappear" After Retiring From The NBA: "Buddy Like Attention Too Much For That"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA and deservedly so. He got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first championship last year and in the process, dispelled all the talk about his style of play not being conducive to winning in the postseason.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."

Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy