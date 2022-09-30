Read full article on original website
OPEC+ ministers agree to cut production by 2M barrels per day
Ministers from OPEC+ on Wednesday said they would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day in a move expected to raise gas prices.
More alarm bells for Biden as OPEC threatens to cut oil production by 2 MILLION barrels a day (even after his MBS fist bump): White House scrambles with fears gas prices could rise even further with just five weeks until midterms
American drivers could face another increase in gas prices as the OPEC+ alliance considers cutting oil production by up to two million barrels a day in what could be a big setback for the Biden administration. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading member is Saudi Arabia, and allied...
EU hits Russia with new sanctions, issues price cap on oil following Nord Stream 'sabotage'
The European Union agreed to hit Moscow with another round of sanctions and issue a price cap on Russian oil exports in an attempt to target its war chest.
In an unconventional US House run, Liam Madden takes on a popular Democrat and a ‘broken system’
Madden is an adamant critic of the two-party system, but is a major-party nominee in Vermont’s open congressional race. Read the story on VTDigger here: In an unconventional US House run, Liam Madden takes on a popular Democrat and a ‘broken system’.
