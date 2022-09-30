ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

More alarm bells for Biden as OPEC threatens to cut oil production by 2 MILLION barrels a day (even after his MBS fist bump): White House scrambles with fears gas prices could rise even further with just five weeks until midterms

American drivers could face another increase in gas prices as the OPEC+ alliance considers cutting oil production by up to two million barrels a day in what could be a big setback for the Biden administration. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading member is Saudi Arabia, and allied...
