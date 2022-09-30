Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers ’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Jeff Robinov, who originally developed Eggers’ remake at his Studio 8 banner, will produce along with John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus. Earlier remakes of the Dracula tale loosely based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel include Werner Herzog’s 1979 pic Nosferatu the Vampyre.

The Nosferatu film was an unauthorized adaptation of Stoker‘s Dracula . Stoker’s family won a court case, with all copies of the movies ordered to be destroyed, but some prints survived and helped make the film a cult classic.

Eggers is best known for directing The Witch and The Lighthouse and has long been at work on the Nosferatu project, hoping to deliver a fresh take on the vampire tale.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report on Skarsgard and Depp joining Eggers’ project.